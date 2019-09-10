President Trump announced Tuesday that he has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying he “disagreed strongly” with his suggestions on a range of issues.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” he continued. “I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

The two have had disagreements over a range of issues, perhaps most significantly on the plans for a troop drawdown in Afghanistan.

The president appointed Bolton to his post in March 2018, after removing H.R. McMaster.

Bolton became Trump’s third national security adviser, joining the administration in April 2018. McMaster had been appointed earlier in the administration to replace Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

But Bolton fired back Tuesday, tweeting moments after the president that he offered his resignation on Monday evening, and said it was not immediately accepted by Trump.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow,' Bolton tweeted.

Bolton, who previously served as a Fox News contributor, worked in the administrations of former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush and served as a Bush lawyer during the 2000 Florida recount. Bolton also served as a U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006, and as an undersecretary of state for arms control and international security from 2001 to 2005.

One source told Fox News Tuesday that many in the White House learned of Bolton's firing from the president's tweet Tuesday.