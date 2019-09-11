Trump touts new 2024 campaign sign on Twitter

President Trump may have been goading his critics on Twitter Tuesday night when he posted a new campaign sign suggesting he'll be running again in 2024.

In recent days, Trump had touted America's hosting duties of the World Cup in 2026 and most notably at his Monday rally in North Carolina, he joked that he would "may have to go for an extra term" in order to remain president by then.

“Oh, they’re going crazy. They’re going crazy," Trump told the crowd as he referenced the media. "Tomorrow, you’re going to see headlines, ‘Trump wants an extra term. I told you. I told you.’ ‘He wants an extra term, ladies and gentlemen. We told you. We told you he’s a dictator! We told you.'”

Well, he was at it again.

Without any caption, Trump shared an image of a sign featuring his new "Keep America Great" campaign slogan with "2024" written at the bottom.

This isn't the first time the president trolled his critics in such a fashion. In June, Trump shared a video suggesting that he would be president "4EVA."