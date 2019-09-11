Today on Fox News, Sept. 11, 2019

STAY TUNED

Stay with Fox News for coverage of ceremonies honoring the fallen from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: A look back at 9/11. Special guests include: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor; George Pataki, former governor of New York; Ray Kelly, former NYPD commissioner.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m., ET: Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of state; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m., ET: Kurt Knutsson, the "CyberGuy"; Joe Lieberman, former Democratic vice presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Connecticut.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Remembering 9/11” - Wednesday marks years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Bernard Kerik, who was New York City police commissioner at the time, joins the Rundown to reflect on lessons learned that day. Also on the Rundown: In response to the 9/11 attacks, Canada launched Operation Yellow Ribbon, rerouting 255 flights and creating temporary shelter for thousands of stranded passengers until U.S. airspace was reopened. Retired American Airlines Capt. Beverley Bass and author Kevin Tuerff were among the rerouted passengers, and they share their stories. Plus, commentary by Andrew McCarthy, contributing editor to the National Review and Fox News contributor.



