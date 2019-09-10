This Day in History: Sept. 11

On this day, Sept. 11 ...

2001: America is changed forever when a coordinated terrorist attack on U.S. soil brings down four airplanes, destroys the World Trade Center and damages the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 die in the attacks. The ramifications of the Sept. 11 terror attacks are still unfolding to this day.

Also on this day:

1789: Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first Secretary of the Treasury.

Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first Secretary of the Treasury. 1962: The Beatles record their first single, "Love Me Do."