New England Patriots' Antonio Brown accused of sexual assault, rape by former trainer

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown sexually assaulted and raped his former trainer in three separate incidents in 2017 and 2018, according to a federal civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida.

Britney Taylor alleges that Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 while they were training together and that he forcibly raped her almost a year later in May 2018, according to court documents.

Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, said late Tuesday his client denies "each and every allegation" and "refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab."

Brown is alleged to have “exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent” in June 2017. Later that month, the lawsuit says he positioned himself behind Taylor and "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back."

Taylor cut off her relationship with Brown but says he later reached out seeking forgiveness and asking to train with her again, the lawsuit states.

On May 20, 2018, Taylor claims, Brown cornered her, “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and forcibly raped her,” according to the lawsuit.

“She screamed and cried throughout the entire rape, repeatedly shouting ‘no’ and ‘stop.’ Brown refused and penetrated her,” court documents state.

Heitner says Taylor approached Brown in 2017 asking him for a $1.6 million investment in an unspecifiied "business project," but Taylor didn't tell Brown “she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so-called ‘investment’ was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.” Brown refused to give her the money and Taylor “supposedly” cut off communications with him, according to Heitner.

Then in 2018, Heitner says Taylor offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida with Brown to train, and she engaged Brown in “a consensual personal relationship.”

“Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual,” Heitner said, claiming Taylor also traveled from Tennessee to Florida to see Brown “10 days after the alleged assault.”

In May 2018, Taylor “invited herself” to join Brown and a group of friends at a Miami club and later “solicited” Brown and the two “engaged in consensual sex,” Heitner said.

Both emails are dated June 29 with no year listed. Brown was playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time of the alleged incidents.

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday but has yet to play for the Patriots.

The Patriots and the NFL did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.