Girl obsessed with Sandy Hook, Columbine allegedly plotted school massacre with other students: report

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Three upstate New York students were arrested in an alleged school shooting plot, with one accused of writing that "no one would be spared" in a detailed plan to bring the violence of Columbine and Sandy Hook to their middle school, according to police.

According to Syracuse.com, citing a recently released police affidavit, one of the three students journaled that the planned school shooting would bring pain to her bullies.

"Everyone and their pathetic little lifes [sic] will be gone," one of the students allegedly wrote. "I want to be remembered in the worst, most disturbing possible way."

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, authorities arrested three teens – a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old girl – following a fast-moving investigation this weekend.

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The department said in a release that authorities were called to Clinton Middle School on April 11 after discovering that the three students planned to carry out the copy-cat shooting on Friday, April 17 in the school's cafeteria.

The two girls were both charged with aggravated threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said. They were referred to the county probation department.

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Deputies went to another home and secured multiple firearms, Maciol said. A 13-year-old boy there was charged with second-degree conspiracy, a felony, he said. He was released to a guardian with an appearance ticket to return to the county probation department.

The local outlet reported, citing the affidavit, that 11 rifles and ammunition were seized from a safe at the boy’s mother’s home in Kirkland, New York.

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Deputies also interviewed a fourth teenager, who was determined not to be a suspect, Maciol said.

One of the girls who was arrested had recently become obsessed with the 1999 school shooting in Columbine, Colorado, her mother and another student told police, according to Syracuse.com.

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The Columbine High School massacre, on April 20, 1999, claimed the lives of 13 students and one teacher.

The girl had also reportedly written messages and notes about Adam Lanza, the man who killed 20 children and six staff members in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

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Another student, the outlet said, showed police a SnapChat group chat formed by the suspects titled, "The Cal Gabriel Fan Club," named after the fictional main character in the 2002 movie "Zero Day" about planning a school shooting.

Her recent web searches also included guns and infamous school shooters, the documents showed, according to Syracuse.com.

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Police asked anyone who has additional information regarding this investigation to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 315-765-2226.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Clinton Central School District for comment.