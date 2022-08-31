Expand / Collapse search
Georgia woman, 91, survives after semi-truck tires crash into her home: 'I could've been killed'

A Georgia woman says she is unscathed after two massive semi-truck tires crashed into her home because she decided to delay her nap

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Georgia woman, 91, survives after truck tires crashes into her home Video

Georgia woman, 91, survives after truck tires crashes into her home

A pair of semi-truck tires somehow crashed into a Georgia home, narrowly missing the 91-year-old woman who lives inside it, according to local reports.

The two runaway tires crashed into Della Ogletree's LaGrange home of 50 years around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, causing extensive damage, and no one knows where they came from.

"Through the help of God, I could've been killed," Ogletree told FOX 5 Atlanta.

The tires entered through the outside wall of her home, into one bedroom and then into a second bedroom. 

    Two massive truck tires crashed into a Georgia woman's home on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

    A 91-year-old LaGrange woman says she was unscathed after two tires crashed into her home on Tuesday because she decided to delay her afternoon nap. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The tires, which the 91-year-old described as nearly as tall as she is, also narrowly missed a gas line, which could have led to a deadly situation.

"It sounded like a bomb went off, and I said, ‘What in the world is that?’" she told FOX 5.

She told the outlet that she was not hurt in the freak accident because she had decided to delay her afternoon nap that day.

    Della Ogletree recalls the moment when two semi truck tires crashed into her home of 50 years on Tuesday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

    Della Ogletree described the tires as about as tall as she is. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"Something just kept telling me go take your blood pressure, and your sugar and then go fix you something to eat." Ogletree said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.