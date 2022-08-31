Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta skyscraper fire sends a dark column of smoke into the sky

The 32-story Metropolitan at Atlanta is still under construction

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park.

Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky. Construction workers spilled out of the building before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Called The Metropolitan at Atlanta, the tower is slated to be an 835-bed, 265-unit residence, aimed at Georgia State University students. Permits filed in 2021 when construction began valued the work at $56 million.

JURY AWARDS $100M TO ATLANTA PANHANDLER PARALYZED BY FALL AFTER OFFICER DEPLOYED TASER DURING FOOT PURSUIT

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2022. 

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mike Warren)

The building is supposed to be completed in August 2023. While its steel and concrete structure has been erected, the interiors remain unfinished.

GEORGIA MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR KILLING 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL WITH STRAY BULLET NEAR ATLANTA MALL

The building’s developer and contractor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.