Georgia man charged with his wife's murder after telling officers she committed suicide: police

Law enforcement officers in Georgia arrested and charged a man with murdering his wife Saturday in a case that was initially believed to be a suicide, police said.

The incident took place in March when Jones County officers were dispatched to the home of Shyanne Schroeder, who they found dead with a gunshot wound, WGXA-TV reported.

While the case was initially believed to be a suicide, officers were left unconvinced by details of the case and the testimony of her husband, Troy Newton Scarborough, officers said.

The "responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case, and thankfully they trusted their instincts," Sheriff Butch Reece said, according to the report.

An investigation was launched and ultimately determined the case was a homicide that was allegedly staged by Scarborough in an attempt to trick the law enforcement officers, Jones County deputies said.

The husband was subsequently charged with felony murder as well as multiple accounts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, police said.

In a statement, Sheriff Reece thanked investigators for avoiding what could have potentially been "a huge miscarriage of justice," WGXA reported.

Scarborough has a criminal record including an arrest earlier in March when he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.