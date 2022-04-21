Georgia plane crashes at General Mills plant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A plane crashed near a General Mills plant in Covington, Georgia on Thursday evening.

The crash happened shortly after takeoff according to officials who spoke with Fox 5, but did not provide any further details.

'BARBARIC': ATLANTA SECURITY GUARD FATALLY SHOT, ROBBED NEAR RESTAURANT; SUSPECT ARRESTED

Pictures from the scene of the crash show heavy smoke, with several tractor trailers damaged.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said that the crash happened at around 7:05 p.m. and did not have further information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The General Mills plant is located about 30 miles east of Atlanta, according to Fox 5.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.