New York City

NYC seeks emergency snow shovelers for blizzard, requires IDs not needed to vote

Emergency workers must bring 2 photos, 2 forms of ID and Social Security card while most registered voters need no identification

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
NYC mayor announces winter storm prep Video

NYC mayor announces winter storm prep

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a video on social media Saturday with information related to the upcoming winter storm. (@NYCMayor via X)

New York City on Saturday put out a call for emergency snow shovelers ahead of a powerful nor'easter bomb cyclone, requiring workers to submit multiple forms of identification — contrasting the city's election policy for most voters.

For the first time in nearly a decade, a blizzard warning was issued for New York City, with expected snowfall totaling 10 to 18 inches and wind gusts up to 55 mph.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for New York City, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced outreach teams have been mobilized.

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) announced Saturday it is recruiting temporary, per diem shovelers to remove snow and ice from public areas, including bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets.

A lone pedestrian walks along a snow-covered residential street during a winter storm.

A person walks down a residential street as snow falls in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

SHOVELING SNOW COULD POSE DANGEROUS HEALTH RISK FOR ONE GROUP, EXPERTS WARN

While pay is generous, starting at $19.14 per hour and increasing to $28.71 per hour after the first 40 hours worked in a week, workers must meet a number of requirements to be eligible.

Shovelers must be at least 18 years old, able to perform heavy physical labor and eligible to work in the U.S., according to the department.

They must also bring two small 1.5-inch square photos, two original forms of ID and copies, along with a Social Security card for registration, officials said.

People walk as snow falls in Brooklyn

Snow in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, N.Y.  (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TENNESSEE MAN DIES AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK WHILE SHOVELING SNOW, ADDING TO STORM TOLL

Unlike the strict emergency worker guidelines, the New York City Board of Elections does not require most registered voters to bring an ID.

First-time voters are only required to bring one of three documents including: driver’s license number, non-driver ID number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Those who did not provide ID when registering to vote are also able to vote by affidavit ballot.

A bundled-up man rests on a park bench as snow falls steadily around him.

A man sits on a bench in Central Park as snow falls in New York City. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

The DSNY did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

FOX Weather's Hayley Vawter, Kieran Sullivan and Kevin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
