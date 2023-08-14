Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death during argument over alleged stealing

Ralph Butler, 58, charged with murder of 50-year-old Yolanda Hammond in Winder, Georgia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Georgia man was arrested after he accused his girlfriend of stealing from him and allegedly stabbed her to death during an ensuing argument, authorities said Sunday.

The Winder Police Department said Ralph Butler, 58, confronted 50-year-old Yolanda Hammond just before 11 p.m. at a residence on Bush Chapel Drive regarding some items he claimed she had stolen from him.

As Butler and Hammond argued, police said another man tried to intervene. Police said Butler and the other man began to fight and Butler struck the man, who injured his head.

Butler continued to argue with Hammond before repeatedly stabbing her, police said. Hammond died at the scene after responding officers arrived.

Ralph Butler mugshot

Ralph Butler, 58, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. (Winder Police Department)

First responders rushed the other man to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his head.

winder police department

Police located Ralph Butler the morning after the fatal stabbing at a residence in Bethlehem, Georgia. (Winder Police Department)

Butler, however, fled the scene immediately after the alleged attack, police said.

Officers, with the help of the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, located Butler at an address in nearby Bethlehem the following morning.

winder police car

Police said Yolanda Hammond died after officers arrived at the residence and found her with multiple stab wounds. (Winder Police Department)

Butler was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.