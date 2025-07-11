Smiling fugitive recaptured and returned to Kentucky after dramatic airport escape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fugitive who escaped custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May appeared surprisingly pleased with his recapture, flashing a broad grin as law enforcement escorted him back to Kentucky.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office shared the update on Sedrick T. Stevenson, thanking the other agencies for their help, stating that they "coordinated closely" with U.S. Marshals and Seattle-area agencies to ensure Stevenson’s secure return.

Photos released by the Warren County Sheriff's Office show Stevenson smiling cheerfully while seated on a plane alongside multiple law enforcement officers — a striking contrast to the circumstances of his return to custody.

"Therefore, we wanted to ensure he was brought back without issue. We underwent coordination with the Port of Seattle Police, Seattle Police, US Marshals, Air Marshals, and TSA," the sheriff's office shared.

PASSENGER IN CUSTODY AFTER 'DIRECT THREAT' TO AIRPLANE SHUTS DOWN SEATTLE AIRPORT RUNWAYS

Authorities took no chances with Stevenson this time and guaranteed he would return to Kentucky with zero issues as he was pictured strapped to a wheelchair and put in the plane's window seat under the careful watch of law enforcement.

Deputies joked about the cross-country trip to retrieve Stevenson, pointing out it took nearly 24-hours to conduct the mission.

"I am happy to report that after 2 direct flights, 4 time zone changes, and 21 straight hours, he was booked into the WCRJ," officials said. "He (Stevenson) received VIP service and ensured a 5-Star Yelp review."

SIXTH FUGITIVE FROM NEW ORLEANS JAILBREAK CAPTURED IN BATON ROUGE

Stevenson, 28, who was wanted on warrants out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, snuck away from a contracted agent on May 4 when the agent lost control of him at the ticket counter at the airport.

Port of Seattle Police confirmed via video cameras that Stevenson, who was in shackles, was caught on video escaping by boarding a light rail train and disappearing for more than a month until he was captured by U.S. Marshals.

MANHUNT AFTER INMATE ESCAPES AT SEATTLE AIRPORT, BOARDS TRAIN

The U.S. Marshals Service told FOX 13 Seattle that Stevenson was arrested in a Seattle neighborhood, along with a second person who investigators said was reportedly assisting Stevenson in his escape.

"This arrest sends a clear message: no matter how long it takes or how far someone runs, justice will catch up with them. Our deputies and taskforce officers worked tirelessly and with unwavering dedication to bring Stevenson back into custody. The community can rest easier, knowing a dangerous fugitive is no longer on the streets" U.S. Marshal Donrien Stephens told the outlet.

Stevenson was being held in the King County jail until authorities in Kentucky were able to transport him back to their state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of his escape, Stevenson was being extradited to Kentucky to face multiple charges, according to the U.S. Marshal's Office, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree assault, and enhanced possession of a controlled substance.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Marshal's Office, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Alex Koch contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com