Good Samaritans, pastor leap into action to free driver suffering medical emergency

Good Samaritans, including a pastor, leaped into action to help a man having a medical emergency in his locked truck along an Atlanta interstate.

"I looked over to the right and I saw an older guy driving his car but he was leaned over. He had passed out," Juordin Carter, who recorded video of the incident, told 11Alive.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon near Georgia State University's football stadium. Passersby noticed the driver slumped over in a slow-moving truck on the interstate and began pulling over to assist him.

The truck eventually stopped and Good Samaritans began trying to smash the windows to assist the man.

"Felt good to see people, strangers rather regardless of race, sexuality, politics, political views or what now come together to help someone else," Pastor Qua Tucker said of the scene.

He had just come from leading services at the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church when he came upon the truck and assisted in rescuing the man. Tucker’s friend Davian Taylor, associate minister at Welcome Friend Baptist Church, called 911 during the incident.

One woman eventually was able to break the truck’s rear window, and another woman, Jelani Campbell, jumped into action to kick the window completely down.

"I immediately got on the truck started kicking the rest of the windshield down, that is when I slid in and unlocked the door," Campbell said.

The truck was turned off, and Campbell got ahold of the driver’s cell phone and called his wife to let her know what was happening.

"I stayed right there and let her know everything that's going on and what hospital and to follow up and let us know," Campbell said.

The woman who initially filmed the scene, meanwhile, stayed with the driver and comforted him until an ambulance arrived.

"That was our prayer in the moment, that hey God, let's please make sure this man is okay," Pastor Tucker said, noting that no one else had been injured and that God had answered his prayers.

The Good Samaritans told 11Alive that the man's wife said he was in the hospital as of Monday and doing better.