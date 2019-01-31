Georgia dad who worked as Walmart Santa charged with murder after his 2 children found buried in backyard

A Georgia father who worked as a Santa at a local Walmart was charged with murder on Monday, one month after the bodies of his two children were discovered buried in the backyard.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., 50, and four others were charged with “felony murder for the death” of Mary Crocker, 14, the Daily Beast reported. It was not immediately clear if they will face charges in connection with the death of Elwyn Crocker Jr., whose body was also found buried in the backyard of their home in Guyton, the media outlet reported. JR, also 14, had not been seen since November 2016 prior to the discovery of his body..

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said officials were determining what happened to JR.

GEORGIA DAD CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH DEATHS OF HIS 2 CHILDREN FOUND BURIED IN BACKYARD WORKED AS WALMART SANTA

“We’ve just got a lot more information on Mary because of course, it’s more recent. With JR, it was two years old, and we’re just still trying to put together the pieces on what happened with that," McDuffie said, according to WTOC.

Officials were investigating the disappearance of Mary when they searched the property and discovered the two bodies. The official cause of their deaths has not been released, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

On Monday, Elwyn Crocker Sr. along with Candice Crocker, 33; the children's stepmother; Mark Wright, 31, Crocker's brother; Kimberly Wright, 50, Crocker's mother; Roy Anthony Prater, 55; Wright’s boyfriend, were all facing murder charges. All five were charged with child cruelty.

2 GEORGIA TEENS FOUND BURIED IN BACKYARD; 3 ADULTS ARRESTED

WTOC reported the five suspects were in “separate jails in surrounding counties” due to safety purposes.

“As the bodies come back, there may be more charges added at some point, once the autopsies are completed,” McDuffie said. “We’re going to follow the letter of the law right up to the very tip of it that we can. We will get justice for these young folks.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.