2 Georgia teens found buried in backyard; 3 adults arrested

Three people in Georgia were charged Thursday after investigators said they found the bodies of two missing teens -- one missing since 2016 -- buried in a home's backyard.

Effingham County deputies were alerted late Wednesday night that 14-year-old Mary Crocker had been missing, apparently since October, and was feared dead, Fox 28 reported.

Investigators contacted the home, northwest of Savannah, where Mary was supposed to be living. However, her biological father, 49-year-old Elwyn Crocker, her step-mother, 33-year-old Candice Crocker, and her step-grandmother, 50-year-old Kim Wright, told them she moved to live with her mother, according to the news station.

Investigators said the family gave conflicting information -- but when they ultimately searched the backyard, they discovered two bodies.

They said they suspected the victims were Mary and her 14-year-old brother, Elwyn Jr., who had been missing since November 2016. An official autopsy was needed to confirm the identities, Fox 28 reported.

A third child was in the home and taken to a nearby hospital for observation, according to the station.

The sheriff's office said all three adults have been charged with concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in the first degree -- and warned more charges could be coming.