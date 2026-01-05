Frantic 911 calls detail moments before Columbus dentist and wife found dead: 'There's a body'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

911 calls reveal the frantic moments before police found a Columbus, Ohio, dentist and his wife dead at their home, including one caller bluntly telling dispatchers "there’s a body," as investigators search for the person who killed the couple shortly before their fifth wedding anniversary.

Officials said police responded to the house around 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 when they found Spencer Tepe, 37 and Monique Tepe, 39, both dead with gunshot wounds. Two young children were found at the house unharmed. Police do not believe their deaths were a murder-suicide and said there wasn't any sign of forced entry, adding that a gun wasn't recovered, according to WSYX.

Fox News Digital obtained the four calls placed to 911 through a public records request. The first call came from Spencer's employer, Mark Valrose, who owns Athens Dental Depot. While Valrose said he was vacationing in Florida at the time, several of Spencer's co-workers became concerned after he didn't show up for work.

"Spencer works with me and he did not show up to work this morning and we cannot get ahold of him or his family," Valrose said. "He is always on time and he would contact us if there is any issues whatsoever…we're very, very concerned because this is very out of character and we can't get in touch with his wife, which is probably the more concerning thing."

OHIO POLICE HUNT KILLER AFTER DENTIST, WIFE FOUND SHOT TO DEATH WITH CHILDREN SAFE INSIDE HOME: TIMELINE

At 9:56 a.m., another individual called 911 to report they could hear kids inside the Tepe household, but no one answered the door.

"I can hear kids inside, and I swear, I think I heard one yell, but we can't get in at this point. I don't know if I need to break the door in or just get in the house or what," the caller said.

One of Spencer's friends called 911 at 10:03 a.m, saying they came to the Tepes' house to do a "wellness check" and could see a body inside the house.

"There's a body," the person can be heard saying. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here and he appears dead. He's laying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to see more than that."

"I can tell he's obviously not breathing or anything," the caller said.

Spencer's friend told the 911 operator that the last time someone spoke with him was on Dec. 29. The friend told the 911 operator that Spencer didn't do any drugs.

POLICE SEEK SUSPECT AFTER DENTIST AND WIFE FOUND SHOT DEAD AT HOME WHILE 2 YOUNG CHILDREN ARE UNHARMED

A fourth individual called 911 at 9:58 a.m. who identified herself as a coworker and wanted police to do a wellness check.

WATCH: Former homicide detective says piece of evidence left behind may lead police to Ohio couple's killer

Former homicide detective Ted Williams told Fox News Digital he thinks "someone they know" killed the couple.

"The investigators in Columbus, Ohio, they're having to work backwards from that crime scene, and this is what we know. We do know that there was no signs of forced entry. So, if there's no sign of forced entry, that tells me that they either knew their victims, meaning the perpetrator, or the Tepes may very well have left their doors open," Williams said.

Police on Monday night released surveillance footage showing a "person of interest" in the murders of Spencer and Monique.

The video, released by the Columbus Division of Police, shows the man walking slowly in an alley near the Weinland Park home where Spencer and Monique lived. He's seen in what appears to be a dark coat and light-colored pants.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows "person of interest."

In a statement released Friday, the couple's family said they are "heartbroken beyond words," and called the deaths "tragic and senseless."

"They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others," read the statement. "Spencer, a graduate of The Ohio State University, was known as a devoted and proud father, a loving partner, and a friend to everyone he met," the family statement said, adding that he was "intelligent, warm, and endlessly welcoming."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Monique was described by family members as a "loving, patient and joyful mother whose warmth defined her."

Rob Misleh, Spencer's brother-in-law, told WSYX that the couple was going to celebrate their five-year anniversary next month after getting married in 2021.