Ohio police hunt killer after dentist, wife found shot to death with children safe inside home: timeline

A manhunt is underway for the individual who shot and killed a dentist and his wife in Columbus, Ohio, just a month before their fifth wedding anniversary.

The Columbus Police Department said officers responded to the house on Tuesday morning for a wellness check when they found Spencer and Monique Tepe dead with gunshot wounds. Dispatch records state that Spencer was shot "multiple times" and Monique was shot "at least once through the chest." Two young children were found safe at the house.

According to WSYX , police don't believe their deaths were a murder-suicide. Officials added there wasn't a gun recovered at the scene and there were no signs of forced entry.

Here's a timeline of events associated with the shooting of Spencer and Monique Tepe:

2 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Times police are requesting video from neighbors or witnesses.

The Columbus Police Department is requesting video from any neighbors or individuals between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. in the area where the Tepes lived.

9:03 a.m.: First 911 call.

The first 911 call was placed by the owner of Athens Dental Depot , Mark Valrose, where Spencer worked. Valrose called 911 and requested police conduct a wellness check at the Tepe residence after Spencer didn't show up to work.

"Spencer works with me and he did not show up to work this morning and we cannot get ahold of him or his family," Valrose said. "He is always on time and he would contact us if there is any issues whatsoever… we're very, very concerned because this is very out of character and we can't get in touch with his wife, which is probably the more concerning thing."

9:22 a.m.: Columbus Police Department officer arrives at the Tepes' house.

Following the 911 call, call logs obtained by Fox News Digital revealed that a Columbus Police Department officer went to the Tepes' house and knocked on the front and back door "multiple times" with no answer.

9:57 a.m: Tepe's friend calls 911 from their house, says they can hear kids.

One of Spencer's friends went to his house and called 911 at 9:57 a.m., telling the dispatcher that he "thought he heard one of [the kids] yelling," according to the call log.

10:04 a.m.: Another one of Tepe's friends calls 911, reports seeing a body inside their house.

A separate 911 caller told the dispatcher that a body could be seen inside the Tepes' house.

"We just came here and he appears dead. He's laying next to his bed, off of his bed in his blood. I can't get closer to see more than that," the caller said. "I can tell he's obviously not breathing or anything."

A baby was also heard crying inside the house, according to the dispatch records.

10:13 a.m.: Bullet casings are found by police.

At 10:13 a.m., dispatch records reveal that bullet casings were found at the crime scene.

In a statement released Friday, the couple's family said they are "heartbroken beyond words," and called the deaths "tragic and senseless."

"They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others," read the statement. "Spencer, a graduate of The Ohio State University, was known as a devoted and proud father, a loving partner, and a friend to everyone he met," the family statement said, adding that he was "intelligent, warm, and endlessly welcoming."

Spencer was involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, his family said.

Monique was described by family members as a "loving, patient and joyful mother whose warmth defined her."

Rob Misleh, Spencer's brother-in-law, told WSYX that the couple, married in 2021, was going to celebrate their five-year anniversary next month.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.