Police seek suspect after dentist and wife found shot dead at home while 2 young children are unharmed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating after a dentist and his wife in Columbus, Ohio, were both found shot to death inside their home just a month before celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Police responded to the house around 10 a.m. Tuesday for a wellness check, and found Spencer and Monique Tepe dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Two young children were found at the house unharmed.

The owner of Athens Dental Depot, Dr. Mark Valrose, where Spencer works, called 911 and asked dispatchers to send officers for a wellness check at the couple's residence. Valrose said people at the business were becoming concerned after Spencer didn't show up to work.

Fox News Digital obtained the 911 records through a public records request. Police are seeking the public's help as they search for a suspect.

NEWLYWED COUPLE FOUND DEAD IN CAR FROM MURDER-SUICIDE DAYS BEFORE FIRST ANNIVERSARY, POLICE SAY

According to WSYX, police don't believe their deaths were a murder-suicide. Officials added there wasn't a firearm recovered at the scene and there were no signs of forced entry.

Valrose called 911 on Tuesday at 9:03 a.m. to raise the alarm about Spencer and Monica. An officer with the Columbus Police Department arrived at the Tepe household at 9:22 a.m., but didn't get an answer after knocking.

MOM SHOOTS FAMILY DEAD AT HOME BEFORE KILLING HERSELF, SPARES TODDLER: AG

"Spencer works with me and he did not show up to work this morning and we cannot get ahold of him or his family," Valrose said. "He is always on time and he would contact us if there is any issues whatsoever…we're very, very concerned because this is very out of character and we can't get in touch with his wife, which is probably the more concerning thing."

In a separate 911 call from one of Spencer's friends who went to their home, the caller said "there's a body."

INVESTIGATORS UNCOVER POSSIBLE SERIAL KILLER LINKED TO WOMEN’S MURDERS, MISSING TV ANCHOR

"We just came here and he appears dead. He's laying next to his bed, off of his bed in his blood. I can't get closer to see more than that," the caller said. "I can tell he's obviously not breathing or anything."

In a statement on Facebook, Athens Dental Depot said Spencer will be "deeply missed."

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our dear colleague and friend, Dr. Spencer Tepe, as well as his wife Monique. He will be deeply missed by our team and the many patients he cared for over the years. Our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with their families and loved ones during this very difficult time," the business said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rob Misleh, Spencer's brother-in-law, told WSYX that the couple was going to celebrate their five-year anniversary next month after getting married in 2021.