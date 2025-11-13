Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper, John Wayne Gacy encounter, Brian Walshe case

Fraser Bohm's California crash, Bryan Kohberger's jail windfall

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A split image showing Ana Walshe posing for a selfie and her husband and accused killer, Brian Walshe, wearing gray sweats in court

Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Ana Walshe, Craig F. Walker/Pool via REUTERS)

DUELING MOTIVES: Judge rules Boston fraudster Brian Walshe competent to stand trial in wife's murder

KILLER'S PAYDAY: Court reveals Bryan Kohberger’s jail windfall — and orders him to pay victims' parents

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Charlotte train stabbing suspect before attack and minutes before arrest

BEAST OR BUTCHER: ‘Bear attack’ story unravels as Montana man found guilty of grisly campsite murder

'HE DID IT:' Murdaugh housekeeper reveals one detail that convinced her Alex was guilty of murders

Alex-Murdaugh-Financial-Crimes

Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021, sits during a hearing on a motion for a retrial, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C.  (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)

CAMPUS TRAGEDY: BMW driver loses bid to toss murder charges in high-speed Pepperdine U crash that killed four students

FACE OF EVIL: Teen saw ‘devil in disguise’ John Wayne Gacy before her friend disappeared forever

A side-by-side photo of John Wayne Gacy's mugshot.

A police booking photo of American serial killer John Wayne Gacy on Dec. 21, 1978, at the Des Plaines Police Department. (Des Plaines Police Department/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

KILLER UNMASKED: Girl’s church murder solved after family confession helps identify killer

OFF CAMERA: Former TV anchor charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of 80-year-old mother

