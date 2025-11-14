Court reveals Bryan Kohberger’s jail windfall — and orders him to pay victims' parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Idaho court revealed convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger received tens of thousands of dollars in donations while his case dragged on Thursday, three years to the day after the former criminology Ph.D. student killed four undergrads in a 4 a.m. home invasion stabbing spree.

"State's Exhibit 3, filed with its reply brief, demonstrates that Defendant received several hundred donations totaling $28,360.96 while incarcerated at the Latah County and Ada County jails," Judge Steven Hippler wrote. "According to defense counsel, many of these donations came from Defendant's family members."

A specific breakdown showing the source of the funding was not released by the court. Kohberger's parents declared bankruptcy twice previously, in the mid-1990s and again in 2010, court records show.

According to the Latah County Jail, inmates can use commissary funds to "order extra food and toiletries" and to use telephones and tablets.

At the larger jail in Ada County, the commissary offers "candy, snacks, beverages, writing materials, and shoes and clothing." A public-facing website allows people to buy bundles including junk food, "elite protein," hair care products and new socks for inmates.

Proceeds from the commissary store in Ada County are used to buy things like chairs, books and even TVs for the jail itself, according to its website.

Inmates with a lot of money in their commissary account gain influence behind bars because they can trade and barter, New York-based defense attorney Louis Gelormino told Fox News Digital previously.

Kohberger, who turns 31 next week, is serving four consecutive prison terms of life without parole, plus another 10 years for the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13, 2022. All but Kernodle were in bed and asleep.

After exhausting his attempts to have the potential death penalty taken off the table before trial, he took a plea deal in July, admitting to the murders but offering no explanation.

The court released his financial information after his lawyers fought back against prosecutors, who sought additional restitution for the victims' families.

Hippler said some of the additional funds were outside the terms of the plea deal, but he ordered Kohberger to pay Goncalves' parents and Mogen's mother roughly $3,000 to split — $1,420 to the Goncalves family and $1,587.79 to Karen Laramie. The sums also carry a 9.125% annual interest rate.

He also found that Kohberger's defense team was wrong about their claim that he would not be able to profit from future media deals under Idaho's version of the "Son of Sam" law, which requires him to put any earnings in an escrow account so that the victims' families have a chance to collect restitution or damages before he can profit.

"Pursuant to subsection three (3) of that statute, any leftover funds in the escrow account must be paid over to a defendant upon a showing that five years have elapsed from the establishment of the escrow account and that no actions are pending against him," Hippler wrote. "Thus, the statute leaves open the potential for Defendant to receive money from media contracts in the future."