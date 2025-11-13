Expand / Collapse search
‘Bear attack’ story unravels as Montana man found guilty of grisly campsite murder: officials

Daren Christopher Abbey's DNA found on beer can at victim's campsite led to conviction

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A Montana man with links to white supremacists has been found guilty of murdering a man at a Montana campsite in a brutal killing that was initially reported as a bear attack. 

A jury found Daren Christopher Abbey guilty of fatally attacking Dustin Kjersem with an axe, a block of wood and a screwdriver after the pair met at Kjersem’s campsite in nearby Big Sky, Montana, in October 2024, according to The Associated Press. 

Investigators ultimately linked Abbey to the crime scene after his DNA was found on a beer can inside the man’s tent, with Abbey initially claiming the killing was done in self-defense after Kjersem allegedly attacked him. 

Daren Christopher Abbey appears in a Montana courtroom

Daren Christopher Abbey appears in District Court Nov. 26, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana.  (Laurenz Busch/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File)

However, authorities pointed out numerous inconsistencies in Abbey’s story, while pointing to the multiple chop wounds sustained by Kjersem in the attack.

Kjersem’s girlfriend and a friend later discovered Kjersem’s body and initially reported it to authorities as a possible bear attack, but authorities later ruled out their theory after wildlife agents found no signs of an animal in the area. 

Abbey later admitted to stealing Kjersem’s cooler, guns and cellphones, while also concealing evidence after the murder. 

Daren Christopher Abbey was charged with the murder of Montana dad Dustin Kjersem

Daren Christopher Abbey has been convicted of the murder of Montana dad Dustin Kjersem. (Montana Department of Corrections)

The six-day trial ended in Abbey being convicted of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence, with the defendant choosing not to take the stand in his defense. While the charges constitute a capital offense within Montana, prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the case, Jack Veil with the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office told the AP.

Abbey’s defense attorney, Sarah Kottke, said her client will choose whether to appeal the conviction once he is sentenced on Dec. 30.

Dustin Kjersem

Dustin Kjersem was found dead in his tent while camping in Montana. Police described it as a "vicious attack." (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)

"This was a tough case and asserting an affirmative defense comes with multiple hurdles, especially when it happens in such a remote area with no witnesses to the events that took place," Kottke reportedly said. 

Abbey was previously tied to a white supremacist organization, according to an inmate information document from Gallatin County. Additionally, State Department of Corrections records revealed Abbey had tattoos of a swastika and an iron cross, according to the AP. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
