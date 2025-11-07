Former TV anchor charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of 80-year-old mother: DA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former morning TV news anchor has been charged with first-degree murder in the alleged stabbing of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced.

Angelynn "Angie" Mock, 47, who previously anchored for FOX 2 News in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing of her mother, Anita Avers, on Halloween, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mock was arrested on Oct. 31 in Wichita, Kansas, after police say Avers was killed inside the home they shared.

When officers responded to the home around 7:50 a.m., they found Mock outside with cuts on her hands, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Avers was found with "multiple stab wounds," the district attorney's office said.

Mock was treated at a hospital for injuries before being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. A spokesperson for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital that Mock's preliminary hearing date is Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Mock previously worked as a morning news anchor at FOX 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and also held positions at KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City. At the time of her arrest, she was employed in sales at a data management software company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Neighbors in the community were traumatized after a bloodied Mock allegedly emerged from the home, local outlets reported.

"There was a woman who approached our vehicle with blood all over her hands and body, asking us to call 911," Alyssa Castro, who lives in the neighborhood, told KAKE.

Castro told the outlet that Mock took her boyfriend's phone and ran back inside the house, where she called authorities and allegedly claimed she "stabbed [her] mother to save herself," according to Sedgwick County dispatchers.

Mock's motive for the alleged stabbing remains unclear. Information on her initial court appearance was not immediately available.