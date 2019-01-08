FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump to make case for wall in primetime address; Illegals to get more benefits in California

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

TRUMP TO ARGUE FOR WALL BEFORE THE NATION: President Trump will make his case for a border wall directly to the American people when he addresses the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night ... Trump is expected to highlight border security and press Democrats for the wall funding he has demanded amid a partial government shutdown that is now in its third week - and shows no signs of ending.

Trump's primetime address will come from the Oval Office, a first in his presidency. Democratic leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have requested equal airtime to respond to Trump's primetime address.

Trump's address comes days before he is set to travel to the southern border. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the president's plans in a tweet Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TAX REFUNDS WON'T BE SHUT DOWN: Americans will receive their tax refunds, despite the ongoing partial government shutdown, the Trump administration says ... The White House Office of Management and Budget said Monday that the Internal Revenue Service would still send out tax refunds in the event the shutdown carries on into tax season. Officials said they want to make the shutdown as "painless as possible" for citizens.

Monday's announcement is a reversal of a traditional policy whereby Americans are allowed to pay taxes during a shutdown, but refunds are not issued. Trump said over the weekend that the shutdown standoff could last a "really long time."

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' - FOR ILLEGALS: New California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils a new health care plan that aims to give more benefits to illegal immigrants, protect ObamaCare and push his liberal state even further left ... Progressive Democrats in California won a veto-proof supermajority in the state legislature in November and control all statewide offices. Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program, now will let illegal immigrants remain on the rolls until they are 26, according to Newsom's new agenda. The previous age cutoff was 19, as the Sacramento Bee reported.

As one of his first orders of business on Monday, Newsom declared his intent to reinstate the ObamaCare individual mandate at the state level. A federal judge in Texas last month ruled that the individual mandate was unconstitutional, a decision that will inevitably be challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

'Hannity' Exclusive: Parents of Tenn. man killed by suspected illegal immigrant speak out

ROOKIE MISTAKES? - Days after her profanity-laced call to impeach President Trump, freshman Michigan Democratic Rep. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is under fire for an alleged anti-Semitic reference on Twitter ... Responding to a post by Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday, Tlaib suggested that Senate Republicans were more loyal to Israel than the U.S., amid a report that GOP leaders were planning to introduce a bill that would punish companies that participate in the so-called "Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions" (BDS) global movement against Israel.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the Republican senators to introduce the anti-BDS bill, immediately called Tlaib's post an "anti-Semitic line" that perpetuates a longstanding "dual loyalty" conspiracy that Israel effectively controls Washington politicians.

THE SOUNDBITE

EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL SUPPORTS TRUMP'S WALL - "I cannot think of a legitimate argument why anyone would not support the wall as part of a multi-layered border security issue." – Mark Morgan, former chief of U.S. Border Patrol under President Obama, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight, arguing that President Trump is right in his view that border walls are effective. WATCH



TODAY'S MUST-READS

Christian Whiton: Christian Bale shows celebrities attacking GOP get friendlier treatment.

Jon Hartley: Yes, there's been a stock market correction, but that doesn't mean our economy is headed for a recession.

Second body found in home of Democratic megadonor.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Maria Bartiromo Exclusive: JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon's biggest complaint about America, partisan politics.

Carl Icahn: China is very important to the whole economy.

Stocks rise as U.S., China officials hold trade talks.

Amazon jumps Microsoft, becomes most valuable U.S. company for first time.

Ford F-150 recall affecting 400K vehicles to begin: What to know.

The top 10 biggest risks facing the world in 2019.

STAY TUNED

On FOX News:

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Charlie Hurt, the Washington Times’ opinion editor; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News’ senior judicial analyst; Kurt Knutsson, the cyber guy; Isaac Morehouse, the CEO of Praxis; Brad Meltzer, the FOX Nation host of “Secrets of George Washington”; Michelle Malkin, a syndicated columnist.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Tammy Bruce, FOX News political contributor; Dana Perino, host of “The Daily Briefing.”

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Gregg Jarrett, FOX News legal analyst.

FOX News @ Night: Special guests include: Thomas Homan, former acting director of ICE.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: An exclusive interview with Jaime Dimon, JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO; an exclusive interview with Shawn Morris, Privia Health CEO; Heather Malenshek, Harley Davidson chief marketing officer; Steve Ruscowski, Quest Diagnostics CEO; Ken Frazier, Merck CEO; Mark L. Lehmann, president of JMP Securities.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Bobby Jindal, former Louisiana governor; Dennis Gartman, editor and publisher of the Gartman Letter; U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.; Thomas Homan, former acting director of ICE; Anthony Chan, JPMorgan Chase chief economist; Jim Awad, senior managing director, private client group, at Clearstead Advisors, LLC.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Art Laffer, former economic adviser under President Reagan.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 2 p.m. ET: Michelle McKinnon, senior wealth manager at Payne Capital Management; Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors; Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: Tim Baxter, Samsung North America CEO and president; Pat Esser. Cox Communications president; Matt Zielinski, Lenovo North America president.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: President Trump will address the nation to discuss border security and make his case for a wall. Former Republican congressman Chris Shays and former Democratic congressman Gene Green weigh in on the president’s handling of the immigration debate and border security. Edward Gallager is a 19-year NAVY Seal veteran who has pleaded not guilty to war crimes that included the alleged premeditated murder of a teenage ISIS fighter. His brother, Sean Gallagher, joins the podcast to discuss the case. Plus, commentary by Democratic strategist and FOX News contributor Leslie Marshall.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Guests will include: Marc Lotter, former special assistant to President Trump on the government shutdown and Trump's address to the nation; former Rep. Allen West, R- Fla., on Trump's upcoming trip to the southern border; Brad Meltzer discusses his new book, "The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington"; Chris Stirewalt on the shutdown latest and new rumbling about the 2020 presidential race; Tucker Carlson on the top headlines of the day.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Will anyone be brave enough to host the Oscars? Sirius XM host Sam Roberts and comedian Myka Fox join Tom Shillue to discuss.

Benson & Harf, 6 p.m. ET: A preview of President Trump's primetime address with Mercedes Schlapp, White House director of strategic communications; Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing"; and Brit Hume, FOX News senior political analyst.

#TheFlashback

2011: U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is shot and critically wounded when a gunman opens fire as the congresswoman meets with constituents in Tucson; six people are killed, 12 others also are injured.

1998: Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, is sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

1935: Elvis Presley is born in Tupelo, Miss.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.