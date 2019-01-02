FOX NEWS FIRST: Border security showdown at White House; Illegal immigrant accused in cop killing to be arraigned

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

President Trump invites congressional leaders to the White House for a border security briefing on Wednesday as both sides look for ways to end the partial government shutdown

U.S. authorities fire tear gas at Central American migrants trying to enter the country illegally at the southern border

Democrats are expected to start pushing a long list of big government bills when they take control of the House on Thursday

Republican Utah Sen.-elect Mitt Romney, a frequent Trump foe, slams the president’s character in an op-ed for the Washington Post

An illegal immigrant accused of killing a California police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday

THE LEAD STORY – LET'S MAKE A DEAL? - Congressional leaders from both parties are expected to attend a briefing on border security at the White House as the partial government shutdown approaches the two-week mark ... Funding for President Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has been the main sticking point since the shutdown began Dec. 22. The president on Tuesday suggested he would be willing to compromise with the Democrats, though he has repeatedly accused them of not caring about securing the border. “Border Security and the Wall ‘thing’ and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker!” Trump tweeted. “Let’s make a deal?”

Wednesday's briefing, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, takes place the day before Democrats are to assume control of the House and end the Republican monopoly on government. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the top incoming House Republicans — Kevin McCarthy of California and Steve Scalise of Louisiana — reportedly plan to attend, according to aides. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who is expected to become speaker on Thursday, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also plan to attend.

Still, like most things in Washington, the briefing could be another game of politics between Trump and Democrats. The White House has accused Democrats of refusing to compromise. The invitation to the briefing on border security came after Democrats unveiled a plan to reopen the government without funding the border wall. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders later called that plan a "non-starter" that "fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of our own citizens."

Pelosi says Democrats plan to reopen government when they take control of House

Rep. Steve Scalise: Democrats need to stop playing games with America's safety and fund border security now

TENSION AT THE BORDER: The new year brought continued tensions along the U.S.-Mexico border as U.S. authorities fired tear gas at migrants from the Central American caravan that has gathered there ... Authorities fired the gas into Mexico to keep roughly 150 migrants from breaching the border fence in Tijuana. An Associated Press photographer witnessed at least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana’s beach early Tuesday. It affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as members of the press. In a tweet Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called upon Congress to address the border crisis by amending the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) and ending the Flores agreement, a deal regarding the treatment of underage migrants that was negotiated during the Clinton administration. - Reported by Elizabeth Llorente

Jason Chaffetz: If Democrats won't spend $5 billion on a wall they should spend $25 billion on border security

'FREE' STUFF FOR 'ALL,' STARTING THURSDAY: Expect to hear the words “free,” “guaranteed” and “for all” a whole lot more in the new year as Democrats prepare an arsenal of big-government bills that could actually see a floor vote once they take control of the House ... Come January, proposals like “Medicare for all” and a host of other generous-but-costly welfare programs that were little more than talking points in recent years could have a shot at passing a chamber of Congress. With the GOP’s expanded majority in the Senate, it’s unlikely these measures would make it to President Trump’s desk. But their consideration on the House side would mark a first step in formally considering major government expansions – concerning everything from education to health care – that Democrats increasingly favor. - Reported by Fred Lucas

Justin Haskins: If Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Deal' succeeds in 2019 it will be the most radical plan offered in decades

ROMNEY WANTS TRUMP TO BE A UNITER: Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and a Republican senator-elect in Utah, has written a scathing op-ed for the Washington Post, saying President Trump "has not risen to the mantle of the office" ... Published in the Post on Tuesday, Romney's piece reiterated past thoughts about Trump. While Trump wasn't his first choice to be the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2016, Romney said he hoped the billionaire businessman would "rise to the occasion" to lead and unite the U.S. But, Romney said, he's found that the president's actions have proven otherwise. - Reported by Nicole Darrah

IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANT ACCUSED IN COP KILLING IN COURT: An illegal immigrant gang member accused of killing a California police officer is set to be arraigned on murder charges on Wednesday ... Authorities say Gustavo Perez Arriaga, a Mexican national, killed Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh after the officer stopped him last Wednesday on suspicion of drunk driving. Police say Perez Arriaga is member of a Mexican-American street gang with a long history of violence and was in the country illegally. He was arrested last Friday while trying to flee to Mexico. The killing rekindled a national debate over sanctuary policies and further fueled President Trump's call for tougher border security.

Surenos street gang tied to accused California cop killer has history of murder, extortion, trafficking



THE SOUNDBITE

TRUMP STANDS BY HIS WALL - "We have a president who is resolute on the central campaign promise that he made that put him into office. Sovereignty is the defining issue of President Trump and his administration." – Syndicated columnist Michelle Malkin, on "FOX & Friends," weighing in on President Trump standing by his demand for border wall funding amid the partial government shutdown. WATCH



TODAY'S MUST-READS

Elizabeth Warren leads Democrats' 2020 contenders -- in bad timing.

Nikki Haley slams UNESCO as 'corrupt and politically biased' as US, Israel officially quit UN agency.

Texas, Florida see big population gains, while New York, Illinois see big losses, Census Bureau data show.

Former prosecutor predicts Mueller won't submit his report for 'many, many months.'

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Stock futures plunge to start the year on weak China data.

2019 begins with higher drug prices.

Oil opens 2019 with losses on supply, economic slowdown.

Fidelity: Ignore stock market turbulence and stick to long-term goals.

China's manufacturing sector contracts.

Amazon to compete for skilled vets in DC hiring spree: Report.

Netflix hires Activision CFO.

#TheFlashback

1983: The original Broadway production of "Annie" closes after 2,377 performances.

1960: Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launches his bid for the presidency.

1900: U.S. Secretary of State John Hay announces the "Open Door Policy" to facilitate trade with China

