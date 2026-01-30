Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Dems target military college, anti-ICE nurse fury, more union follies

Chicago teachers union members filmed themselves harassing retail workers while Virginia Dems targeted historic military college

By Fox News Staff Fox News
VMI cadets march in Richmond, VA.

The Corps. of Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) march during an inauguration ceremony for Abigail Spanberger, governor of Virginia, not pictured, at Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia, US, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'NO LOGIC': Virginia Democrats blasted for threatening historic military college VMI with funding threat over DEI concerns

POWER STRUGGLE: Watchdog group exposes Idaho colleges' alleged scheme to sidestep new DEI law

FREE SPEECH SHOWDOWN: Chicago teacher placed on leave after Facebook post supporting ICE sparks outrage from activists

Chicago Teachers Union protest

A teacher takes part in the Chicago Teachers' Union strike rally in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Oct. 17, 2019. Thousands of teachers and supporters rally on Thursday after Chicago Teachers' Union failed to make a deal with the municipal government on raising the teachers' salaries. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty)

BEDSIDE BETRAYAL: VCU anti-ICE nurse fired after referencing paralytic drug in video instructing 'sabotage' of ICE agents

POLICIES EXPOSED: New watchdog database names hundreds of school districts limiting ICE cooperation as tool for parents

BOXED OUT: St. John's student government denies Turning Point chapter official club status for second time

'LOST THE PLOT': Chicago Teachers' Union sparks backlash with video harassing Target employees over ICE as test scores plummet

HEALTH HORROR: Medical watchdog unloads on VCU after nurse fired for viral anti-ICE TikTok video suggested drugging agents

ICE agents split with VCU nurse

Federal agents deal with agitators outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 14, 2026. (L) A screenshot from a Virginia Commonwealth University nurses's TikTok page taken on January 27, 2025. (Jamie Vera/Fox News; mindarose8/TikTok)

WIDESPREAD IMPACT: University of Minnesota student groups teaming with far-left radicals to lead anti-ICE 'national shutdown'

'TERRORISM': Virginia lawmakers unleash on VCU nurse fired over 'healthcare terrorism' encouraging harming ICE agents 

