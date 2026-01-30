Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Dems target military college, anti-ICE nurse fury, more union follies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'NO LOGIC': Virginia Democrats blasted for threatening historic military college VMI with funding threat over DEI concerns

POWER STRUGGLE: Watchdog group exposes Idaho colleges' alleged scheme to sidestep new DEI law

FREE SPEECH SHOWDOWN: Chicago teacher placed on leave after Facebook post supporting ICE sparks outrage from activists

BEDSIDE BETRAYAL: VCU anti-ICE nurse fired after referencing paralytic drug in video instructing 'sabotage' of ICE agents

POLICIES EXPOSED: New watchdog database names hundreds of school districts limiting ICE cooperation as tool for parents

BOXED OUT: St. John's student government denies Turning Point chapter official club status for second time

'LOST THE PLOT': Chicago Teachers' Union sparks backlash with video harassing Target employees over ICE as test scores plummet

HEALTH HORROR: Medical watchdog unloads on VCU after nurse fired for viral anti-ICE TikTok video suggested drugging agents

WIDESPREAD IMPACT: University of Minnesota student groups teaming with far-left radicals to lead anti-ICE 'national shutdown'

'TERRORISM': Virginia lawmakers unleash on VCU nurse fired over 'healthcare terrorism' encouraging harming ICE agents