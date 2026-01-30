University of Minnesota student groups teaming with far-left radicals to lead anti-ICE 'national shutdown'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several University of Minnesota student groups are leading what they are calling a "National Shutdown" in protest of federal immigration enforcement, and they are joined by far-left radicals from across the country.

On its Instagram page, the university's Black Student Union made a post directing others to a webpage called nationalshutdown.us, where they can endorse the day of action. The protesters are refusing to go to work and school on Friday, and are also promising not to shop.

"The only way for us to get justice for Alex Pretti, Renee Good, and the countless people murdered by ICE is for the shut down to go national," the Instagram post says. "NO WORK. NO SCHOOL. NO SHOPPING. VOTE NO TO ICE FUNDING."

The site, nationalshutdown.us, points to a different domain, nationalshutdown.org. According to domain records, that site popped up on Monday. Information about who purchased the domain is redacted.

The Black Student Union is at the top of the list of endorsers of the day of action, alongside the school's Somali Student Association, Ethiopian Student Association and Liberian Student Association. The Graduate Labor Union at the University of Minnesota also endorsed the event.

The "National Shutdown" is motivated by the shooting deaths of anti-ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Good was shot earlier this month by an ICE agent while shadowing federal law enforcement in her vehicle. Upon a confrontation with law enforcement, she drove her car forward, in the direction of the ICE agent, who opened fire.

Pretti, who had disrupted law enforcement on at least one other occasion before his death, tussled with Border Patrol agents before he was shot dead last Saturday. He was armed with a handgun at the time.

The Somali Student Association has relentlessly promoted Friday's action on social media all week.

"This Friday we will SHUT IT DOWN. Join us in the streets in Minneapolis at Government Plaza at 2 pm! We call on those all across the country to join us. ICE OUT OF MINNESOTA! JUSTICE FOR RENEE NICOLE GOOD! JUSTICE FOR ALEX PRETTI!" one post said.

A Friday morning email from organizers of the shutdown demanded ICE's abolishment.

"Only people’s power can force Trump to back down," the message said. "The politicians in Washington would prefer to cut back room deals to fund ICE in exchange for minor reforms. But in overwhelming numbers today, people across the country will take to the streets and demand the abolition of this instrument of terror."

But groups from across the country have also vowed to join the effort.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), designated as a terror group in Florida and Texas, has endorsed the event, along with Black Lives Matter Detroit and the LA Tenants Union. So has the Palestinian Youth Movement and the ANSWER Coalition, both nationally-known far-left groups.

50501, a well-organized nationwide "rapid response" group, has also endorsed the action. That group, along with the radical Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), have posted messages on social media about the event.

"Student groups, faith and community organizations have come together to call for a shutdown this Friday, not only in the Twin Cities but across the country to put an end to ICE terror and demand justice for Renee and Alex!" said PSL on Instagram post, tagging 50501. "We throw our full weight behind the call and encourage all people of conscience to take to the streets this Friday!"

In a separate post, PSL Twin Cities bragged that, "students are leading the way in taking bold action against ICE, CBP and the occupation of our communities by the racist deportation machine."

"In fact, the fear tactics have only pushed the movement forward," the post continued. "Hundreds of schools will hold walk outs on Friday, January 30 in response to the call for a day of 'NO BUSINESS AS USUAL' led by Somali and Black student organizations in Minnesota."

The University of Minnesota did not return a request for comment.