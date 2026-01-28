Medical watchdog unloads on VCU after nurse fired for viral anti-ICE TikTok video suggested drugging agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of a medical watchdog group unleashed on Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) after a nurse at the school's hospital lost her job over TikTok videos that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

"As we’ve documented at Do No Harm, VCU has a long history of pushing extreme identity politics into medical education and clinical treatment," Do No Harm's executive director Kristina Rasmussen told Fox News Digital. "Now, they act surprised when radicalism sprouts from a ground seeded with toxic ideology."

The group represents employees and students in the medical field, as well as patients and policymakers who are fighting to keep identity politics out of medical education, research and clinical practice. Do No Harm often pushes back against DEI initiatives and youth-focused gender ideology in medicine.

"When medical schools and hospitals allow radical politics to shape curriculum, they end up training harmful activists rather than skilled medical professionals," Rasmussen continued. "VCU Health firing this nurse is the bare minimum response. Unless they clean up their act, how will any patient feel safe walking through their doors?"

On Tuesday night, a compilation of VCU nurse Malinda Cook's TikTok videos was shared by popular X account LibsOfTikTok.

In one video, simply captioned with "#ice #resistance #sabotage," the nurse instructed others to use a " sabotage tactic " against opponents.

"I thought of something good," she said.

"Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end," she said. "Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe."

Succinylcholine is an anesthetic that causes rapid, short-acting muscle paralysis. The paralytic effect typically lasts for four to six minutes.

In another video where she is dressed in scrubs, she suggests using poison ivy to infect others as a "resistance tactic." She explained that by mixing poison ivy or poison oak with water, it could be turned into a spray to infect opponents.

"Aim for faces, hands," she said.

In a third video, Cook gave resistance tips for single women.

"Single ladies, where these ICE guys are going, have a chance to do something, you know, not without risk, but could help the cause for sure," she said. "Get on Tinder, get on Hinge, find these guys. They're around. [If] they're an ICE agent, bring some ex-lax and put it in their drinks. Get them sick. You know, nobody's going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day. Highly, easily deniable."

"I'm just saying, let's get them where they eat," she said. "Somebody's not going to be supporting these guys. Where's the hotel where they eat? Who makes that breakfast? Let's find them."

"Let's make their lives f------ miserable," she said later.

VCU Health opened an investigation on Tuesday morning, calling the posts "highly inappropriate" and noting that Cook had been placed on administrative leave.

Less than 12 hours later, the hospital announced that Cook had been fired.

VCU Health did not return a Wednesday comment request.