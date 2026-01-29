Virginia lawmakers unleash on VCU nurse fired over 'healthcare terrorism' encouraging harming ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Virginia legislators insist that a now-fired Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health nurse who encouraged others to harm ICE agents should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Firing her for what is basically calling for healthcare terrorism is sort of the easy thing, and I'm glad VCU did that, and I'm glad that they did it quickly," State Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, told Fox News Digital on Thursday. "Secondarily, we need to know what the law enforcement investigation is doing and how it's going to end, and I don't see how this woman does not get charged with something, whether it's state crime or whether or not [the] Department of Justice gets involved."

"But she was, I mean, calling for poisoning federal law enforcement for political reasons, for just doing their job, which we can't abide by," Sturtevant said.

He also said the nurse, Malinda Cook, should lose her nursing license.

VCU Health announced Tuesday evening that it had fired Cook after a series of her TikTok videos went viral.

In one video, simply captioned with "#ice #resistance #sabotage," the nurse instructed others to use a " sabotage tactic " against opponents.

"I thought of something good," she said.

"Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end," she said. "Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe."

Succinylcholine is an anesthetic that causes rapid, short-acting muscle paralysis. The paralytic effect typically lasts for four to six minutes.

After the posts sparked fury online, VCU completed a swift investigation before parting ways with Cook.

"Following an investigation, the individual involved in the social media videos is no longer employed by VCU Health," the hospital told Fox News Digital in a Tuesday night statement. "In addition, VCU Health has fulfilled its reporting requirements under Virginia state law."

Thursday, VCU police confirmed they were investigating the posts.

"It is advocating for left-wing political terrorism is, I think, is what it comes down to at the end of the day, and it wasn't even really just advocating for it," Sturtevant said. "It was also explaining to people how to engage in it, and promoting it and giving details and, showing how people can break the law, to poison and hurt federal law enforcement in the engagement of their duties enforcing the law."

Sturtevant is hopeful that if state law enforcement doesn't step in, the Department of Justice will. He also demanded that VCU explain how Cook came to be employed and remained employed, later noting that it appeared that at least some of Cook's posts were made on hospital grounds.

Wren Williams is a Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 47th District.

"I think she needs to be prosecuted," Williams said. "This person needs to be made an example. She is advocating for the harm of others. I think she needs to lose her medical license. Who can trust this woman to do right and offer care?"

Speaking on violent rhetoric coming from the political left, Williams said Democrats have been encouraging the practice for some time.

"And then they justify, and they say that is the type of action that's needed to make change," he said.

"You know who said that? Jay Jones, in his text messages when he said [former House of Delegates Speaker] Todd Gilbert needs to lose his children to gun violence in order for him to change his stance on firearm policy. That's what he said, and he is the sitting attorney general of Virginia."

Neither VCU Health nor Cook returned requests for comment.