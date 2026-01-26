Chicago teacher placed on leave after Facebook post supporting ICE sparks outrage from activists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Chicago area physical education teacher is on administrative leave and facing calls to lose his job over a Facebook post last week offering support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"GO ICE," the teacher at West Chicago’s Gary Elementary School, posted on Facebook last week. Shortly after the post was made, activists in the predominantly Hispanic community quickly began sharing the post and calling for action to be taken against the teacher, who Fox News Digital is not naming due to safety concerns.

"Imagine working as a teacher in an elementary school in West Chicago where the Latino community is highly populated and promoting ICE, sick AF," one social media post said.

Another commenter called the teacher a "f****** piece of s***."

Activists began circulating a flyer online, with a Change.org petition , calling for the employee's job and for students to stay home from school in protest, saying, "the casual way in which he publicly promoted the actions of ICE in our area is inappropriate and unsuitable for an educator."

"The best way to show our district that we need action to be taken – is to show them that keeping this teacher will disrupt the emotional welfare and therefore, the education of our students," the flyer said.

Fox News Digital could not independently locate the employee's comment or the Facebook post that the employee was responding to and his account appears to have been deleted. The Change.org petition described the comment as being "in response to a community article."

Local leaders also got involved, including Karina Villa, an Illinois state Senator representing the 25th District, who posted a message saying she stands in "unwavering solidarity" with families upset about the "disturbing comments reportedly made by an educator."

Villa went on to acknowledge that freedom of speech is a "protected right" but "as educators we have the responsibility to our students and their families to create a safe and welcoming environment for all."

In an email sent to parents by the district’s superintendent, Kristina Davis, and obtained by Fox News Digital, the district explains that "the employee submitted a written resignation" on Friday before an investigation could take place, but the employee then withdrew that resignation before the board could approve it, therefore allowing him to come to work on Monday.

"The district has obtained legal counsel to conduct an investigation beginning on Monday," Davis wrote. "The district will share additional information as appropriate. District 33 remains committed to providing safe, caring, and inclusive learning environments for all students. Thank you for your continued partnership."

Fox News Digital reached out to West Chicago Elementary School District 33 for comment and specifics on what, if any rule, the teacher violated by posting support for law enforcement on Facebook.

The city of West Chicago held a "listening session" on Monday at the request of Mayor Daniel Bovey, that included a Spanish translator, where a variety of parents and locals expressed concerns about the post, including a woman who said "kids do not feel safe" as a result of the post and another woman who said the post was "cruel."

On Monday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the teacher had been placed on leave after a Monday meeting.

"On Thursday, January 22, 2026, the District learned of concerns regarding a disruptive social media comment made by a District employee on his personal account," the statement said. "The teacher initially submitted his resignation. Later that day, he withdrew his resignation before the Board had an opportunity to take action."

The statement continued, "Following a meeting with District administration today, the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be permitted on any District property while on leave."

"We understand that this situation has raised concerns and caused disruption for students, families, and staff. We want to ensure our schools are safe spaces, and we look forward to seeing all students back in school tomorrow. Thank you for your patience, trust, and partnership during the ongoing investigation."

The spokesperson did not respond when asked by Fox News Digital what specific policies the teacher had potentially violated by supporting law enforcement on Facebook.