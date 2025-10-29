Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Will New York City's next mayor hate Jews?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Cuomo warns Mamdani is 'offender' against 9/11 families, Jews and more

- SWAT officers break silence 7 years after Tree of Life Synagogue massacre

- Ivy League student newspaper pulls artwork with Nazi symbols

TOP STORY: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized mayoral rival Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of dividing New Yorkers and offending groups, including Jews. Cuomo said Mamdani’s refusal to condemn "globalize the intifada" and ties to controversial figures show intolerance. Mamdani responded, accusing Cuomo of Islamophobia. As Tuesday's election nears, Mamdani holds a commanding lead, according to polls.

VIDEO: Sparks flew in a particularly tense moment in Wednesday’s chaotic New York City mayoral debate, when Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo grilled each other on their hottest controversies. WATCH HERE:

TREE OF LIFE REVISITED: Seven years after the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre, Pittsburgh SWAT officers are speaking out in a new film recounting their experiences during the deadly 2018 attack that killed 11 worshipers. The documentary reveals the trauma, bravery, and emotional toll faced by first responders as they confronted the gunman in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

DRAWING HATE: Cornell University’s student paper faced backlash for publishing artwork by Professor Karim-Aly Kassam depicting a bloodied Star of David and Nazi "SS" symbol on a Palestinian figure. Critics called it antisemitic. The paper retracted and republished the article without the image, citing it failed standards. Kassam expressed regret over the interpretation.

ANTISEMITIC ‘ERASURE’: A mural in Milan honoring Shiri Bibas and her sons, murdered by Hamas, was defaced during an Oct. 7 memorial. Artist AleXsandro Palombo condemned the act as antisemitic "erasure," warning it reflected moral decay and rising extremism. He said such vandalism seeks to silence memory, not protest, calling his art "visual resistance" against hatred.

WRIST SLAP: A 20-year-old Palestinian American faced up to 30 years in prison, but was sentenced to just 17 months for assaulting Jewish protesters at multiple pro-Israel rallies in New York City beginning last year. Court papers say Tarek Bazrouk "identified himself as a Jew-hater, labeled Jews as worthless, exhorted Allah to get us rid of Jews," and, in one text message presented by prosecutors, wished that he could set a Jewish protester on fire.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter, founder of Dirshu, and Mark Walker, President Trump’s nominee for ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, write that "metastasizing" antisemitism around the world must be addressed head on. "Faith demands it. Freedom depends on it. And civilization itself may hinge on it," the write.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Eight decades after the Holocaust , "Never Again" has become a plea rather than a promise. How can it be that within the lifetime of survivors, the same toxic hatred is once again socially acceptable — shouted in the streets, trending online and rationalized by those who should know better?" - Rabbi David Hofstedter and Mark Walker.

