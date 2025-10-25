Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo rips Mamdani's victim narrative, says Dem socialist is 'offender' against 9/11 families, Jews and more

Andrew Cuomo slams Zohran Mamdani for painting himself as a victim because he is a Muslim

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Sparks fly as Cuomo, Mamdani grill each other in debate Video

Sparks fly as Cuomo, Mamdani grill each other in debate

Sparks flew in a particularly tense moment in Wednesday’s chaotic New York City mayoral debate, when Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo grilled each other on their hottest controversies. (Credit: Spectrum News NY1)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for painting himself as a victim because he is a Muslim, saying the rival mayoral candidate has spent his campaign offending 9/11 families, Jews and various other groups of New Yorkers. 

"He claims that he is the victim of attacks because he is a Muslim. Nothing could be further from the truth. He is not a victim, he is the offender," Cuomo said on Saturday. "This entire campaign, he has been dividing and attacking and offending different New York groups."

While speaking at an event in which he received the endorsements of several faith leaders, Cuomo lambasted Mamdani, who he called his "main opponent." Cuomo listed a number of groups who he says have been hurt by Mamdani, including Jews, Blacks, Italians, members of the LGBTQ community — and even some Muslims.

Cuomo first addressed the Jewish community, saying that Mamdani had hurt them "in a truly painful way." The former governor recounted a recent interaction with a Jewish New Yorker who said he was afraid of wearing a Star of David in the city. In 2023, the UJA-Federation of New York said in a report that there were just over 1.3 million Jews living in New York City. 

The former governor took issue with Mamdani's refusal to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," which many see as a call for violence against Jewish people. Mamdani has faced criticism for his refusal to condemn the phrase early in the mayoral race.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue