Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College

Cornell student newspaper retracts artwork featuring Nazi symbols and bloodied Star of David

The drawing accompanied an opinion piece about Israel's Gaza campaign by indigenous studies professor Karim-Aly Kassam

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Anti-Israel protester reportedly had contact with Hamas Video

Anti-Israel protester reportedly had contact with Hamas

'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss a new report that an anti-Israeli protester on Columbia University's campus was in a group chat with a Hamas spokesperson.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The student newspaper at Cornell University came under fire after it published artwork created by a professor featuring a bloodied Star of David and a Nazi "SS" symbol scrawled on the back of a Palestinian person.

The image, published in The Cornell Daily Sun, was later taken down. However, it was criticized by some as antisemitic, the New York Post reported.

"To me, it reflects the normalization of Holocaust inversion, both on the internet and now on Cornell’s campus," William Jacobson, a law professor who founded Legal Insurrection, told the newspaper.

NEW YORK TIMES 'BY FAR' HAD THE WORSE ISRAEL-HAMAS COVERAGE IN US MEDIA, JERUSALEM POST EDITOR SAYS

An image on The Cornell Sun newspaper stirred backlash after it was published earlier this month.

An image of a Palestinian person with a bloodied Star of David in The Cornell Sun newspaper.  (The Cornell Sun/AP)

"This [SS lightning bolt] graphic is specifically inside a bloody Jewish star," he added. "There’s no reflection of it being even related to Israel, and it clearly is pursuing the idea that Jews are the new Nazis. I think it’s obviously highly offensive."

The drawing accompanied an opinion piece from Cornell professor Karim-Aly Kassam, who teaches courses on natural resources and indigenous studies at the Ithaca, New York, campus. 

The piece, "Thousand & One Eyes for an Eye," was published days after the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas. In it, Kassam wrote that Israel was engaging in a revenge campaign in the Gaza Strip and described a pattern of Israeli officials describing Palestinians as "animals."

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: PEACE IS THE PRIZE

Cornell University

Cornell points to "core values of inclusion, engagement, impact, and community" on its DEI page. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

The student newspaper later retracted the piece and republished it without the drawing after an internal Sun discussion. The imagery failed to meet the newspaper's standards, it said. 

"I am deeply saddened to learn that this portion of the artwork has been interpreted by some as antisemitic," Kassam told The Post about the situation.

Julia Senzon, editor-in-chief of The Sun, told Fox News Digital Kassam provided the image to the publication.

"The Sun removed the image on the grounds that the imagery may plausibly cause visceral harm to some of our readers based on the historical context of the ‘SS’ symbol," she said in a statement. 

An aerial view of the Cornell University campus in New York.

An aerial view of Cornell University. The Daily Sun, the student newspaper, came under fire for publishing an image of a bloodied Star of David and a Nazi "SS" symbol scrawled on the back of a Palestinian person in a recent issue.  (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An editor later defended Kassam in a column, arguing that the professor did "not imply that the state of Israel is equal to Nazi Germany." The column reflected the editor's views, not the newspaper. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kassam. The university declined to comment on the matter. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue