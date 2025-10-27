Pittsburgh SWAT officers break silence in film, 7 years after Tree of Life Synagogue massacre

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven years after the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, a new documentary shines a light on the brave Pittsburgh first responders who faced unimaginable danger inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

One SWAT officer, Tim Matson, spoke for the very first time after being shot 12 times while confronting the gunman, Robert Bowers, seven years ago.

"Confronting Hate: Responding to the Tree of Life Attack" also made its debut on the attack's 7th anniversary and offers firsthand accounts of the ordeal from survivors and other officers who broke years of silence imposed during the federal prosecution of Bowers.

"For five years, the officers were under a gag order from the federal court while they were charging and trying the perpetrator, so some of the emotional trauma for the first responders was never talked about until now," documentary maker Jon Becker told Fox News Digital.

"None of these officers will ever be completely the same as they were before this and in every single one of their lives," he added.

"They went into that building knowing this guy could kill them to save people that they've never even met."

On Oct. 27, 2018, Bowers stormed the Tree of Life building in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood during Shabbat services, targeting congregants from Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light.

He was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and handguns and killed 11 worshippers and wounded six others, including four police officers.

Among those critically wounded was Officer Tim Matson, who engaged the shooter and shared his experience for the first time. Tim was hit 12 times and has since undergone more than 25 surgeries.

"The suspect barricaded himself in a room like a classroom, turned off the lights, hid behind a barrier, and as soon as Tim entered the room, the suspect opened fire on him," explained Becker, CEO Aardvark Tactical.

"Physically, he’s a lot better now," Becker added. "He’s walking, but it was months before he walked again."

But the film’s creators claim "Confronting Hate" is not just about recounting tragedy but about confronting how the country treats those who protect it.

"We’ve beaten our police down emotionally by focusing on the things they do that are negative," Becker said.

"We overlook things like this, where the police literally sacrifice themselves to save people."

The film also highlights two survivors, Dan Legard and Andrea Wender, whose lives were saved when officers like Matson charged into the synagogue under fire.

"Dan and Andrea are alive because people they didn’t know ran toward danger to pull them out," Becker said.

Beyond remembrance, the documentary demands change, which Becker explained encompasses not "under investing in law enforcement, financially or in training."

"If we’re not taking lessons learned and using them to help our law enforcement improve and give them the resources they need, we can’t expect a different result the next time something happens," he said.

"We also need a more balanced narrative about law enforcement," Becker concluded.

Bowers, was convicted on all 63 federal counts in 2023 and sentenced to death.

In a statement on their website today, Tree of Life Congregation said: "We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support for our synagogue from our community and people across the country and around the world in the wake of the horrific anti-Semitic attack of October 27, 2018. We will continue to mourn our lost congregants, even as we honor their memories by healing, growing, and strengthening the congregation they loved. We deeply appreciate the many offers of assistance and support of the victims' families and to help rebuild the Tree of Life synagogue. Your support proves that love is truly stronger than hate."