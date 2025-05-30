Former NYC Mayor Giuliani remembers best friend Bernie Kerik as 'true patriot': 'Much better for knowing him'

Rudy Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, mourned the death of former New York City Police Department Commissioner Bernard "Bernie" Kerik on Thursday, describing the grief of losing his "best friend" and a "true patriot" as "inexpressible."

Kerik died at 69 years old "after a private battle with illness," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Kerik and Giuliani were prominent figures during and after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City due to their leadership roles in the city, and they quickly became close friends.

"On September 11th, Bernie Kerik and I saved each other's lives. If we weren't already friends, that bound us together forever. He was my best friend, a true Patriot, and one of the bravest men I've ever known," Giuliani wrote in a statement.

Giuliani said Kerik was at his side "within 20 minutes of the attack" on 9/11 and "never left."

The first collapse trapped both of them in a building for what Giuliani thinks was 20 to 30 minutes, but they were able to escape safely with "substantial additional assistance" and "extraordinary bravery" – an attitude that Giuliani said "permeated the way" for recovery over the next four months.

"Bernie's leadership helped guide the people of a very frightened city to draw from their inherent individual strength as Americans and children of God," Giuliani said on Thursday.

He also praised Kerik's career in law enforcement, specifically pointing out his role as Commissioner of Rikers Island, where he was able to reduce violence in the prison by 90%, and his role as NYPD commissioner, where he reduced crime in the city.

"He was driven by an unwavering love of this country and a commitment to serving others. He was one of the most decorated New York City police officers of his time," he said.

Kerik's 35-year career has been recognized with more than 100 awards for meritorious and heroic service, including a presidential commendation for heroism by President Ronald Reagan and two Distinguished Service Awards from the Department of Homeland Security.

He was considered for the role of Homeland Security chief in 2004, but lied to the White House during vetting, which ultimately led to him pleading guilty to eight felonies, including tax fraud, in 2009. He spent about three years in prison, then moved to home confinement and, later, supervised release.

President Donald Trump pardoned him of the convictions in 2020.

Kerik worked with Giuliani again to investigate claims of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani expressed his condolences to Kerik's wife, his two daughters and his son – who is also a police officer – and said he believes all of Kerik's friends and admirers are "much better for knowing him."

