New York

Bernard Kerik, former New York police commissioner and 9/11 figure, dies at 69

Former NYPD commissioner hailed after 9/11, served prison time for tax fraud and was pardoned by Trump

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik dead at 69 Video

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik dead at 69

Fox News host Sean Hannity remembers former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik's life and legacy on 'Hannity.'

Bernie Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who was hailed as a hero after 9/11, has died at 69 years old.

His death was announced by FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday night, who wrote that Kerik "passed away after a private battle with illness."

"Rest easy, Commissioner. Your watch has ended, but your impact will never fade," Patel wrote.

Kerik’s rise to national prominence came during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, where he became a steady figure alongside then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani. 

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, with US President George W. Bush

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, with US President George W. Bush (L), addresses the media on the South Lawn of the White House before President Bush's departure to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 3, 2003 in Washington, D.C. (MANNY CENETA/AFP via Getty Images)

Kerik worked to coordinate emergency response in the aftermath of the collapse of the World Trade Center.

His 35-year career has been recognized in more than 100 awards for meritorious and heroic service, including a presidential commendation for heroism by President Ronald Reagan and two Distinguished Service Awards from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 

Former Commissioner of the New York Police Department Bernard Kerik attends a remembrance ceremony

Former Commissioner of the New York Police Department Bernard Kerik attends a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City, Sept. 11, 2023. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

Kerik, who served as the NYPD's top cop from 2000 to 2001, pleaded guilty in 2009 to eight felonies, including tax fraud and lying to the White House while being vetted for the role of Homeland Security chief in 2004.

He spent nearly three years in prison before transitioning to home confinement and eventually supervised release. In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned Kerik for his past convictions.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik and former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik and former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrive for the funeral of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church on March 30, 2024 in Massapequa, New York.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Following his release from prison, Kerik was a vocal critic of the criminal justice system and a staunch ally of Trump. 

Kerik later worked with Giuliani to investigate claims of election fraud after the 2020 election and was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots.

Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik discusses his book

Bernie Kerik attends AOL BUILD Speaker Series: Former NYC Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik discusses his book "From Jailer to Jailed" at AOL Studios In New York on April 6, 2015 in New York City.   (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik talking to police officers

New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik talking to police officers in Times Square, New York City, 2001.  (Michael Brennan/Getty Images)

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1955, Kerik dropped out of high school but later earned his GED before joining the U.S. Army.

After returning to civilian life, he entered law enforcement and rose through the ranks, eventually leading the city’s Department of Correction. In 2000, he was appointed NYPD commissioner by Giuliani.

