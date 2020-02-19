Bernie Kerik on his pardon, Trump's mission of criminal justice reform: 'I'm happy to be a part of it'

Former New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Bernard Kerik reacted Wednesday to President Trump pardoning him after he served about three years in prison on tax fraud and false statement charges.

Kerik, known as "America's Cop" for his leadership following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, told "The Story" that Trump continues to prove his commitment to reforming the criminal justice system.

"I have to tell you -- this president has done more in the last three years on criminal justice reform than the last four presidents total. I'm happy to be a part of it," said Kerik, who initially worked in the sheriff's office and as a prison warden in Paterson, N.J., before joining the NYPD in 1986.

Kerik, who served as the NYPD's top cop under then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani from 2000 to 2001, pleaded guilty in 2009 to eight felonies, including tax fraud and lying to the White House while being vetted for the role of Homeland Security chief in 2004.

Kerik was remanded to a minimum-security facility in Cumberland, Md., and following his release from custody, he worked with the Obama and Trump administrations on criminal justice reform initiatives.

Kerik referenced his pardon and the commutation of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's corruption sentence as proof of Trump's commitment to do "exactly what he said he was going to do three years ago when he said he was going to be totally committed to criminal justice reform."

"The president has the power of executive pardon," he continued. "I think my total commitment to service, my 30-year career of heroism and meritorious service, my time fighting for criminal justice reform -- I think that is what the president considered in making this decision."

Kerik said he had no advanced notice of the pardon, and was away from New York and in Florida when he got a call from the White House.

He said Trump came on the line and told him that he was in the process of signing the full pardon at that very moment.

"I got extremely emotional," he added.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.