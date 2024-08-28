Former Indiana sheriff pleads guilty to charges of spending funds on travel, gifts, cars

A former Indiana sheriff pleaded guilty, as part of a deal, to more than two dozen charges stemming from allegations he spent millions of dollars in local funds on travel, gifts, cars and other personal expenses.

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to 27 charges, including theft, official misconduct, tax evasion and money laundering, the Associated Press reported. He would serve 15 years in prison and pay more than $3 million in restitution under his plea deal.

Under the agreement, four counts of ghost employment alleging that Noel had his employees perform personal chores for him at his property would be dropped.

Special Judge Larry Medlock said Monday he was not against the plea agreement, but needed more time to hear from victims of Noel's alleged crimes before accepting the deal.

"I want to hear from taxpayers that have been aggrieved by the actions of this individual," Medlock said.

Noel remains in the Scott County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

He served two consecutive terms as Clark County's elected Republican sheriff before leaving office in 2022. Noel also previously served as chairman of the Clark County Republican Party.

Most of the charges Noel pleaded guilty to are in connection with his time as president and CEO of the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, which also does business as New Chapel Fire and EMS. The company landed several public contracts for fire and EMS service in Clark and Floyd counties under Noel. His employment was terminated by the association's board in January.

Noel and his family allegedly spent millions of dollars on personal purchases, including travel, gifts, clothing and vehicles, according to the News and Tribune.

Medlock said in June that Noel had used the firefighter association's funds as a "personal piggy bank."

The Indiana State Police executed dozens of searches and uncovered payments for classic cars, college tuition and an aircraft.

Noel's wife, Misty Noel, and daughter, Kasey Noel, face separate charges of theft and tax evasion. Both women pleaded not guilty, and their jury trials are both scheduled for Oct. 28.

The plea agreement in Noel's case calls for him to pay more than $2.87 million in restitution to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, more than $61,000 to the sheriff’s department, more than $173,000 to the Indiana Department of Revenue with his wife and more than $35,000 to the Indiana State Police for costs associated with the storage of evidence.

Noel would also be required to pay a fine, with the costs to be determined by the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.