Young Indiana mom of 3 allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend while filming TikTok with friend: report

A young mother of three was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend in Indiana while filming a TikTok video, according to reports.

New Albany Police found Kaitlynn Lee, 25, with a fatal gunshot wound, after reporting to her apartment early in the morning on August 10, for a shot-fired report.

Authorities told local outlet WAVE that Lee was at an apartment with her friend when she was shot and killed. Lee’s friend told police they were making a TikTok video in the kitchen when they heard banging at the window, according to documents obtained by WAVE.

The friend reportedly told police that she heard Lee ask, "What are you doing here?" just before she was shot 2 to 3 times.

She told police that right before her friend was shot, she saw Lee's ex-boyfriend, Joshua Thompson, 25, standing outside the window alone, aiming the gun at Lee.

The friend also told police that Thompson and Lee have a toxic relationship and are "always at odds" with each other, WAVE reported.

Pamela Greenwell, Lee’s aunt, described how her niece had even moved three times in the last four months because of Thompson.

"In April of this year, she called me and he had beat her really badly," Greenwell told WAVE. "And I went and picked her up. And she was blue and black, like all over. He was arrested and brought down here to county jail. They issued an EPO to protect Kaitlynn and it didn’t protect her. It didn’t protect her."

Thompson reportedly ran from the scene and called his brother crying, WAVE reported. Thompson’s brother told police that while he was on the phone, he admitted to shooting Lee in the head and killing her.

Thompson called 911 and allegedly told police that he had shot the mother of his child and that he would turn himself in.

Police quickly arrested Thompson and have charged him with murder, according to WAVE.

Despite a no-contact order, Thompson allegedly told police he wanted to see if Lee was with any men inside the apartment.

Detectives reviewed the TikTok video that showed Lee and the other woman laughing, dancing, and singing before they stopped and turned away from the camera, looking toward the back kitchen window where Thompson was, WAVE reported.

A blast over by the window is seen and the video shuts off abruptly.

Thompson made his first court appearance on Monday and is facing additional charges, including invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Thompson is being held without bond until his trial, which has been set for March 24.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs and Lee's young children.

"As a lot of you already know, my cousin, Kaitlynn Lee was shot and killed on Saturday, August 10th," Lee's cousin Jannette Roberts wrote in a post. "She didn’t deserve what happened to her. Those babies do NOT deserve to have to go through this. I will never be able to wrap my head around how or why someone could do something so inhumane."

"Because of someone’s selfish actions, her 3 beautiful babies now have to grow up without a mother," Roberts continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New Albany Police Department for more information.