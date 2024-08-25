Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Multiple people electrocuted in ‘freak accident’ while enjoying swim in pool: police

Police determined a wire on a pool pump had been pinched

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Five swimmers in Indiana were electrocuted in what police described as a "freak accident" in a swimming pool Sunday afternoon. 

Officers, fire and medical personnel responded to a home in the 2600 block of High St. just after 2:30 p.m. in the town of Logansport, Indiana, police said. 

Police said five people – including two adults and three juveniles – were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. 

Street view near where freak pool accident happened

Police officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of High Street around 2:35 p.m. (Google Maps)

Medical personnel transported two of the juveniles to different hospitals for further treatment. 

A spokesperson for the Logansport Police Department described the incident to Indianapolis’ FOX 59 as a "freak accident." 

Police determined that a wire on a pool pump had been pinched, causing a protective cover to break. The exposed wire made contact with the pool water and shocked the five swimmers, according to the station. 

Logansport is located in Northern Indiana, about a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis. 

