Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White dies of self-inflicted injuries in Casey White manhunt

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she allegedly helped spring murder suspect Casey White

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FLORENCE, Ala. – Vicky White, the Alabama corrections officer who scandalized the country by allegedly walking a murder suspect and convicted felon out of the Lauderdale County Jail last month, has died. She was 56.

After spending 11 days on the run, traveling north from Florence, Alabama up to Evansville, Indiana, a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force caught up with White and the convict, Casey Cole White, kicking off a high-speed chase that ended in a car wreck.

Facing arrest, she shot herself in the head, according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, whose deputies assisted the Marshals in the chase. She was hospitalized in serious condition and succumbed to her wounds Monday evening.

"The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the death of Vicky White, fugitive from Alabama," Vanderburgh Coroner Steve Lockyear said Monday evening.

She died just after 7 p.m. CT at Deaconess Hospital, he said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Casey Cole White and Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29,

Casey Cole White and Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, (US Marshals)

CASEY WHITE PRISON ESCAPE: ALABAMA FUGITIVES IN CUSTODY, VICKY WHITE SUFFERS SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND

In the days leading up to the brazen escape, which jailhouse surveillance cameras recorded around 9:30 a.m. on the day Vicky White was supposed to retire, she sold her four-acre property for $95,000, and used a fake name to buy a getaway car. She withdrew tens of thousands of dollars from the bank and also picked up guns, men’s clothing and other supplies.

Vicky White, inset, allegedly drove her marked vehicle from the jail to a nearby parking lot, where she and Casey White switched into a recently purchased Ford Edge SUV and fled.

Vicky White, inset, allegedly drove her marked vehicle from the jail to a nearby parking lot, where she and Casey White switched into a recently purchased Ford Edge SUV and fled. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Then on the morning of April 29, she walked Casey White out of the jail, put him in her marked police vehicle and took off after claiming she was taking the inmate to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation. To buy herself more time, she told colleagues she was going to see her doctor afterward because she felt ill.

Instead, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, she drove to a parking lot where she’d stashed a copper-colored, 2007 Ford Edge SUV, purchased in cash, to use as a getaway car.

Image shows the SUV believed to have been used by fugitives Vicky White and Casey Cole White. The vehicle was discovered on April 29 in Bethesda, Tennessee, and was brought back to Florence, Alabama on May 9, 2022. 

Image shows the SUV believed to have been used by fugitives Vicky White and Casey Cole White. The vehicle was discovered on April 29 in Bethesda, Tennessee, and was brought back to Florence, Alabama on May 9, 2022.  (Fox News Digital )

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

White and White then traveled north, abandoning cars in Tennessee and Indiana.

Authorities found the Ford abandoned in Spring Hill, Tennessee. And on May 3, a car wash owner in Evansville, Indiana, reported a possible sighting

Photo provided by USMS on May 9, 2022, shows a man believed to be Casey White standing next to a 2006 Ford F-150 that had been abandoned at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.

Photo provided by USMS on May 9, 2022, shows a man believed to be Casey White standing next to a 2006 Ford F-150 that had been abandoned at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. (US Marshal Service)

Surveillance images show a tall man, later identified as Casey White, at the self-serve car wash with a dark blue Ford F-150 pickup. Marshals recovered that vehicle Monday. Later that same day, they caught up with White and White, who by then were using a gray Cadillac.

"It’s hard to believe that they’ve been here that many days, but we were lucky that we stumbled upon them today," Sheriff Wedding said Monday.

Photo shows police chase allegedly involving Casey White and Vicky White on May 9, 2022, leading up to their detainment

Photo shows police chase allegedly involving Casey White and Vicky White on May 9, 2022, leading up to their detainment (Photo courtesy @SchruteBucks3)

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: US MARSHALS INVESTIGATING SUSPECTED LINK TO ABANDONED VEHICLE IN EVANSVILLE, INDIANA

Vicky White had served as a corrections officer for nearly 17 years. She was a former employee of the year at the jail and for months had been telling colleagues she planned to retire to the beach. Despite a 1991 divorce, she remained close with her ex-husband until his death earlier this year.

Her involvement in a jailbreak shocked colleagues, who remembered her as diligent and dedicated to her job.

Photo shows the empty parking space presumably reserved for Vicky White, the high-ranking jail employee who fled with Casey White on April 29. 

Photo shows the empty parking space presumably reserved for Vicky White, the high-ranking jail employee who fled with Casey White on April 29.  (Fox News Digital)

"Everybody thought she was gonna retire," Singleton said during a May 2 news briefing. "Nobody saw this coming."

On that day, authorities announced a warrant on charges she aided Casey White’s escape, even as the sheriff was still hopeful that her alleged assistance may have been coerced.

"To do it willingly would be so out of character for the Vicky White we all know," he said. 

ALABAMA INMATE CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: NEW CHARGES FILED AGAINST FUGITIVE GUARD VICKY WHITE

But ultimately, authorities would charge her with additional crimes before the Indiana car chase – fraud and forgery for allegedly using a fake name to buy the Ford SUV.

As for Casey White, who found freedom for 11 days, he could eventually face the death penalty

"He probably saw it as a sabbatical," said Seth Ferranti, a former federal fugitive and now an author and filmmaker. "She had to have been in it for love."

Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, where corrections officer Vicky White stayed before escape. May 9, 2022.  

Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, where corrections officer Vicky White stayed before escape. May 9, 2022.   (Fox News Digital)

CASEY WHITE ALABAMA PRISON MANHUNT: MARSHALS TRACK DOWN GETAWAY SUV

The recaptured fugitive was serving a 75-year sentence in connection with a violent crime spree that involved shooting at multiple individuals, wounding one and killing a dog, as well as convictions on kidnapping, attempted murder and carjacking charges.

While in prison for those crimes, investigators say he confessed to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway, a 58-year-old woman stabbed to death in her own home.

"We hoped and prayed for the best possible outcome, and this isn't it," Ridgeway's son, Austin Williams, told Fox News Digital. "Our hearts go out to Vicky White's family and friends.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing fugitive corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel the morning that she fled from a county jail with a murder suspect.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing fugitive corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel the morning that she fled from a county jail with a murder suspect. (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The confession saw him transferred from state prison to the county jail for his arraignment in 2020. He returned to county custody earlier this year for the murder trial, which was slated to begin next month.

But behind the scenes, he and the facility’s former assistant director of corrections, Vicky White, had allegedly been in cahoots, involved in what Singleton described as a "special relationship" and "jailhouse romance" and maintaining contact over the phone for two years.

"He is never going to see the light of day again," Singleton said.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports