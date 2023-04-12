Florida walloped by heavy rain, flooding as Fort Lauderdale cancels flights: ‘Life threatening situation’

Showers and thunderstorms brought a torrential downpour to Florida Wednesday, flooding streets and canceling some flights.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday evening that two to six inches of rain had fallen on South Florida since morning. It said the heavily urbanized corridor was susceptible to additional flash flooding through evening rush hour.

NWS Miami issued a flash flood warning for areas near Hollywood, Dania Beach, and Fort Lauderdale, calling it a "life-threatening situation."

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, meanwhile, canceled flights and closed its roadways due to flooding.

"Our entrance and exit roads are still flooded and congested with vehicular traffic," the airport tweeted, advising travelers not to enter until the weather improved.

NWS Miami forecast a 50% chance of rain for Thursday, dropping to 30% later in the evening. Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday with things expected to clear up by Saturday.

The downpour began Easter Sunday and stretched into the week, leading to flood, wind, tornado, and high-surf advisories.

Videos have flooded social media showing urban areas flooded, with many vehicles submerged under rainfall.