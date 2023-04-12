Expand / Collapse search
Warm weather brings risk of wildfire danger, possible record highs for millions

Rain, snow still forecast in Northwest

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12 Video

It feels like summertime for millions of people from the Plains to the Midwest and across the Northeast, with record highs possible for many big cities through Friday. 

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday across the country

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday across the country (Credit: Fox News)

PROLONGED CALIFORNIA WINTER HIT BEEKEEPERS HARD, BUT RECENT RAINS COULD MEAN A GOOD YEAR FOR HONEY

Spring warmth forecast in the Northeast

Spring warmth forecast in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

The dry, warm conditions will bring the risk of wildfire danger for many of these regions.  

Fire weather alerts nationwide through Wednesday night

Fire weather alerts nationwide through Wednesday night (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a frontal boundary stretched across the Gulf will help enhance rain along the coast and into Florida over the next few days. 

Rain forecast in the Southeast through Friday night

Rain forecast in the Southeast through Friday night (Credit: Fox News)

And, the Northwest is still unsettled, with wet weather along the coast and higher elevation snow. 