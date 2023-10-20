Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man convicted of killing wife who declined to appear on 'house flipping' show

David Tronnes beat and killed wife Shari Cooper-Tronnes over 'Zombie House Flipping' dispute

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER SHOOTING VICTIM DURING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT, WHO LATER DIED

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict following almost five hours of deliberations.

David Tronnes mugshot and wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes

A mugshot of David Tronnes, left, is seen next to a photograph of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes. Tronnes was convicted Wednesday of her murder. (Orlando Police)

According to prosecutors, Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show "Zombie House Flipping," which is filmed in Orlando. Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on the show, which upset Tronnes and led to arguments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom, and Tronnes attempted to clean up the scene before police arrived, according to evidence presented at trial. Tronnes claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.