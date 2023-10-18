Florida man dies following road rage shooting, deputies searching for unknown suspect

A Florida man died Tuesday evening after suffering critical wounds in an earlier road rage shooting as deputies search for the unidentified suspect, authorities said.

Kevin Berry, 58, was taken off life support and declared dead days after he was found lying in the middle of the road on the I-4 off-ramp to U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport on Sunday, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Berry, of Altamonte Springs, was on his way to work as a truck driver for a private contractor just after 2 a.m. when a witness found him lying next to his vehicle, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

A witness told deputies that they saw Berry’s white Dodge truck and a dark-colored two-door car driving aggressively around each other in the lanes of the off-ramp before stopping, Judd said.

The witness said they heard both drivers yelling at each other, according to the sheriff.

Judd said the witness drove around the two vehicles as the road rage argument ensued and left.

Judd also said the witness had reported that there were at least three other vehicles on the ramp at the time of the incident whose drivers or passengers may have also witnessed the road rage incident.

"We need to know who shot him and why," Judd told reporters Monday.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the shooting and asked any witnesses to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 and reference case number 23-42221.