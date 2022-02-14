Florida man arrested in several road rage shootings since December, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot at drivers in a series of road rage shootings in Central Florida over the past few weeks, authorities said.

Emanuel Dandre Bullard, 19, was booked into Orange County Jail and is facing charges in four separate incidents in the Orlando area dating back to December, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavits. Authorities had said they were looking for the driver of a black Mercedes, possibly a C250.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE DEATH: FLORIDA MEDICAL EXAMINER INVESTIGATORS DISCOVERED ‘HANDWRITTEN HALF NOTE’ AMONG REMAINS

"He is a menace and needs to be stopped," the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday, along with a $1,000 reward offer for information leading to his arrest.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 near State Road 417 when the victim told detectives a black Mercedes approached her car from behind. According to the affidavit, the victim changed lanes to avoid a collision before the driver, later identified as Bullard, pointed a handgun outside the window and shot four times at her vehicle, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

"The victim stated they were afraid of being killed and swerved to the side of the road to call law enforcement," the report added.

In another shooting on Jan. 21, deputies heard a series of gunshots and were flagged down by a driver who stated that someone in the black Mercedes fired at their vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The victim said the Mercedes was speeding and came up behind their car. At that point, the victim said they performed a "brake check" on the Mercedes which sped up next to the car, and they argued before Bullard allegedly began firing, the paper reported. The victim's vehicle was struck several times, according to the affidavit.

FLORIDA SUSPECTED HOME INTRUDER SHOT, KILLED AFTER AWAKENING SLEEPING RESIDENTS

Another incident occurred four days later when a driver nearly collided with Bullard's Mercedes while traveling on State Route 408, an expressway that runs east-west through Orlando. Bullard allegedly became upset with the victim and started firing, striking the vehicle six times, an affidavit stated.

The last incident occurred on Jan. 28, when the driver of a gray pickup truck cut off Bullard’s Mercedes, and Bullard followed the truck to a gas station parking lot, leading to a confrontation, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Bullard allegedly fired at two victims but instead struck other vehicles in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Deputies eventually located the Mercedes at a home on Bonneville Drive following an anonymous tip. As deputies executed a search warrant at the home, Bullard fled in the woods, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

He eventually surrendered and confessed to at least one of the shootings incidents during an interview, according to Orlando's WKMG-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bullard is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle, authorities said.