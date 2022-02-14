Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida suspected home intruder shot, killed after awakening sleeping residents

Investigators said the couple likely did not know the alleged intruder

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of breaking into a Florida couple's home overnight was shot and killed after awakening the sleeping residents early Saturday. 

The suspect, described as an approximately 40-year-old man, broke a window at the home located in the 500 block of Avon Road in West Palm Beach and climbed inside around 4 a.m.

He turned on a bedroom light, awakening a couple, identified only as a 44-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, as they slept in their bed. A confrontation ensued, "resulting in the intruder being shot by one of the residents," according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. 

NYC POLICE HUNT SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED WORKER, THREW HER TO THE GROUND

This image shows a West Palm Beach patrol car. Police say an alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Saturday after awakening a sleeping couple. 

This image shows a West Palm Beach patrol car. Police say an alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Saturday after awakening a sleeping couple.  (West Palm Beach Police Department)

Police responded to a 4:16 a.m. 911 call reporting the shooting at the home, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. Officers arrived to find a man shot inside. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue transported the alleged intruder to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died, the Palm Beach Post reported. 

It’s not clear whether the man or the woman shot the alleged intruder. The suspect had not been identified as of Sunday, and the names of the couple were protected under Marsy’s Law, a Florida constitutional amendment that shields the identities of crime victims fearing retaliation from information being released.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said the couple likely did not know the alleged intruder. A neighbor said the area is quiet and that it’s not common for the neighborhood to experience random break-ins, Fox 29/WFLX reported. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

Your Money