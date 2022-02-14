Brian Laundrie death: Florida medical examiner releases report detailing discovery of murder suspect’s remains

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida medical examiner has released a report detailing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s remains in an environmental park late last year, Fox News has confirmed.

The office of Florida’s District Twelve Medical Examiner released the 47-page report on Monday morning, nearly four months after 23-year-old Laundrie’s remains were discovered in Sarasota County's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Investigators and Laundrie’s parents were in the park on the morning of Oct. 20, 2021 when they found items that appeared to have belonged to the young man, Fox News Digital was first to report. Laundrie was known to have frequented the park, which is located in his hometown of North Port.

Laundrie was considered a fugitive and was revealed to have been a suspect in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death. The FBI had issued a warrant for his arrest on charges related to his unauthorized use of a bank card.

The Department of Justice has since dismissed the charges against him.

Laundrie and 22-year-old Petito left for a trip in mid-June with the plan to visit national parks in her white converted Ford Transit. The couple had met years earlier on Long Island, New York, where they grew up and later moved into the North Port home with Brian’s parents.

Laundrie arrived back in North Port on Sept. 1 — with the van, but without Petito.

Parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie said Brian left his family’s home on Sept. 13 to hike in the Myakkahatchee , which is located alongside the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve. The Laundries' attorney had initially identified the date of Brian's disappearance as being Sept. 14 before changing the timeline weeks later.

After his disappearance, state, local, county and federal law enforcement extensively searched the reserve, but were unsuccessful.

His family did not announce until Sept. 17 – four days after he allegedly left – that he had not returned.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing to Suffolk County Police in New York on Sept. 11. Search teams discovered Petito’s body near Wyoming 's Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19 and announced shortly thereafter that she had been the victim of a homicide.

Authorities later said she died of "manual strangulation."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.