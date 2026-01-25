Deputy saves mail driver from burning truck in Washington: bodycam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deputy pulled an injured mail truck driver to safety after a fiery crash in Washington state left the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The mail truck collided with a white sedan around 12:10 p.m. in Parkland, a community about 40 miles south of Seattle, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said.

The first deputy on scene arrived to find the wrecked mail truck on fire, according to the deputy’s bodycam footage.

The mail driver was injured and "in danger" due to the flames spouting from the truck, the sheriff's office said. The deputy raced toward the burning truck and pulled the driver to safety.

LA DEPUTIES CAUGHT ON CAMERA RACING INTO FOGGY OCEAN TO RESCUE DISORIENTED PARAGLIDERS

A woman who witnessed the dramatic roadside rescue then tried to help the deputy extinguish the flames. While the pair was unable to fully put out the fire, firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire.

The white sedan appeared to sustain damage to its rear section, with the footage showing its crumbled back bumper and trunk.

RESCUE HELICOPTER SAVES HIKER INJURED IN MOUNTAIN FALL

Authorities said the mail truck driver and a male passenger riding in the back seat of the sedan both suffered serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Officials did not immediately provide an update on the extent of their injuries or their current conditions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office thanked the bystander and Central Pierce Fire crews for assisting during the incident.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.