Dramatic bodycam video captures deputy pulling woman from fiery car wreck: 'I got to her just in time'

Dramatic bodycam video shows a Florida deputy pulling a woman from a burning car just moments before the vehicle becomes engulfed in flames.

The incident happened after a woman was forcefully carjacked Sunday night, and the suspect drove away with her 1-year-old child still in the back seat, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the stolen car a few streets away, but when they tried to initiate a stop, the suspect crashed into another vehicle, causing a fiery wreck, officials said.

Deputy Almin Residovic ran toward the car that was hit, asking a fellow deputy for a "puncher" to break a window.

After pulling the car door open, he found a woman inside with her hair on fire.

"Oh, there's a person bro!" Residovic is heard exclaiming in the footage.

The sheriff's office said "without hesitation" Residovic pulled the woman from the burning vehicle, dragging her to safety and providing emergency medical aid until help arrived.

Video showed him repeatedly asking the woman if there was anybody else in the car. Authorities later confirmed a 14-year-old escaped the vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

"Please stay with me," Residovic told the woman. "Stay with us. Come on. We need to get you away from the car. … Just hang out, you're OK."

Residovic turned to another first responder, saying, "Bro, I got to her just in time. Literally, [at] the last second, I got to her."

At the same time, another deputy safely removed the 1-year-old from the stolen vehicle, unharmed, according to authorities.

The carjacking suspect, Richard Younger, 34, was arrested at the crash scene and is charged with multiple felonies in relation to the incident.

"We are incredibly proud of Officer Residovic’s courage and the swift, coordinated response of all the officers involved," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "After speaking with the woman on the phone this afternoon, she tells us she is incredibly grateful to be alive and for the quick actions taken by Officer Residovic."

Authorities said the woman from the burning car, who has not been publicly identified, is continuing to recover.